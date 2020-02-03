News

Summer Camp Share New Song “The Ugly Truth” Romantic Comedy Due Out February 14 via Apricot Recordings

Photography by Kate Cox



Summer Camp are releasing a new album, Romantic Comedy, on February 14 via Apricot Recordings. Now they have shared another song from it, "The Ugly Truth." Listen below.

Summer Camp are British married couple Elizabeth Sankey and Jeremy Warmsley.

Romantic Comedy ties into a documentary of the same name directed by Sankey. Romantic Comedy the album features new original songs featured in the film or inspired by the documentary.

The album includes two new songs, "Love of My Life" and "Danny and John," the band shared last May as a double A-side single. Both songs made our Songs of the Week list. "Danny and John" seems to now be titled "When Danny Met John." Then they shared another song from the album, "Women In Love," which also made our Songs of the Week list.

Romantic Comedy the documentary has screened at film festivals, including SXSW. It examines romantic comedies via clips of over 160 films and interviews with actors, filmmakers, and writers. The band performed the album live at the Sheffield International Documentary Festival last June at the Crucible Theatre (which was their first live performance since 2015). The band's last album was 2015's Bad Love.

