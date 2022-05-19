Summerbruise Shares New Single “Brain Chowder”

News

Indianapolis-based indie punk outfit summerbruise have shared a string of energetic new singles since their 2016 debut, most recently returning with their 2019 EP, Always Something. Early next month they’re set to share their forthcoming debut record, The View Never Changes, and they’ve been teasing the album with a string of new singles, “With Friends Like These, Who Needs Empathy?” and “(Plea to a Cat Named) Spaghetti.” Today they’re back with a final single from the record, “Brain Chowder,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Where the band’s last single took inspiration from The Weakerthans, “Brain Chowder” references a different punk touchstone: Green Day. As the band explains, “‘Brain Chowder’ explores the same laziness-fueled depression and delirium as its inspiration (Green Day’s “Brain Stew”), but moreso the social ramifications. It’s a song about self-isolating, then wondering why you feel so cooped up and alone all the time.”

However, for as much as the track meditates on depression and all-consuming lethargy, the band manages to turn their angst into pure catharsis and explosive emotive heights. Here the band leans further into their melodic side, but while there is hints of pop punk in the band’s latest offering, the track has plenty more in common with throat-shredding emo revivalists, especially as the band hits their fevered peak near the song’s end.

Check out the song and video below. The View Never Changes is out June 9th via Old Press Records.

