 Sun June Share New Single “Easy,” Announce Expanded Version of Latest Album | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, November 17th, 2021  
Subscribe

Sun June Share New Single “Easy,” Announce Expanded Version of Latest Album

Somewhere +3 Due Out January 14, 2022 via Run for Cover

Nov 17, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Santiago Dietche
Bookmark and Share


Austin-based band Sun June have shared a lyric video for their new single “Easy.” They have also announced an expanded version of their latest album, Somewhere. The new edition, Somewhere +3, will be out on January 14, 2022 via Run for Cover. Listen to “Easy” below.

Frontwoman Laura Colwell elaborates on the new song in a press release: “‘Easy’ is a romantic struggle song. It’s about love and partnership and longstanding arguments that are hard to get past. We started working on it after quarantine was lifted. Everyone had been cloistered alone for months, so frustration was easy to tap into. At the same time, it was joyous and cathartic to play together again, so the song came out upbeat and optimistic too. We loved getting to return to Good Danny’s studio to record—it was easy to find the sounds we wanted and get back into the Somewhere vibe.”

Read our interview with Colwell on Somewhere here.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent