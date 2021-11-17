News

Sun June Share New Single “Easy,” Announce Expanded Version of Latest Album Somewhere +3 Due Out January 14, 2022 via Run for Cover

Photography by Santiago Dietche



Austin-based band Sun June have shared a lyric video for their new single “Easy.” They have also announced an expanded version of their latest album, Somewhere. The new edition, Somewhere +3, will be out on January 14, 2022 via Run for Cover. Listen to “Easy” below.

Frontwoman Laura Colwell elaborates on the new song in a press release: “‘Easy’ is a romantic struggle song. It’s about love and partnership and longstanding arguments that are hard to get past. We started working on it after quarantine was lifted. Everyone had been cloistered alone for months, so frustration was easy to tap into. At the same time, it was joyous and cathartic to play together again, so the song came out upbeat and optimistic too. We loved getting to return to Good Danny’s studio to record—it was easy to find the sounds we wanted and get back into the Somewhere vibe.”

Read our interview with Colwell on Somewhere here.

