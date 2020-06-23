Marshall Allen
Sun Ra Arkestra Announce New Album, Share Video for New Version of “Seductive Fantasy”
Details of the Band’s First Studio Album in 21 Years Are Still Forthcoming
Jun 23, 2020
Photography by Alexis Maryon
Sun Ra Arkestra have announced that later this year they are releasing their first studio recording in 21 years via Strut Records and they have shared a new recording of the classic “Seductive Fantasy,” which was initially recorded in 1979 for On Jupiter. Artist/musician Chad VanGaalen created an animated video to accompany the new recording of “Seductive Fantasy.” Watch it below.
Marshall Allen, who is 96, is the longtime Sun Ra Arkestra bandleader. Its original bandleader, Sun Ra (aka Le Sony'r Ra), died in 1993. The new recording will be released “in the very near future,” according to a press release. It was recorded at Rittenhouse Soundworks in Philadelphia. Further details of the album are still forthcoming. Allen engineered, produced, and mixed the album with Jim Hamilton. The band’s last studio album was 1999’s A Song for the Sun.
