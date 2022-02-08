News

All





Sunflower Bean Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Single “Who Put You Up To This?” Headful of Sugar Due Out May 6 via Mom + Pop

Photography by Driely



New York trio Sunflower Bean have announced the release of a new album, Headful of Sugar, which will be out on May 6 via Mom + Pop. They have also shared a video for a new single from the album, “Who Put You Up To This?,” and have announced a North America/U.K. tour for this year. View the Josefine Cardoni-directed video along with the album’s tracklist/cover art and full list of tour dates below.

In October, the band shared the album track “Baby Don’t Cry.” Their most recent album, Twentytwo in Blue, came out in 2018 via Mom + Pop. In 2020, they shared the song “Moment in the Sun,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Headful of Sugar Tracklist:

1. Who Put You Up To This?

2. In Flight

3. Otherside

4. Roll The Dice

5. Headful of Sugar

6. I Don’t Have Control Sometimes

7. Stand By Me

8. Post Love

9. Baby Don’t Cry

10. Beat The Odds

11. Feel Somebody

Sunflower Bean 2022 Tour Dates:

2/24/22 - South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Showcase Lounge*

2/25/22 - Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace*

2/26/22 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom*

3/04/22 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar^

3/05/22 - Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power^

3/06/22 - Pittsburg, PA @ Club Cafe^

3/08/22 - Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar^

3/10/22 - Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop^

3/11/22 - Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar^

3/12/22 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway Nightclub^

3/14/22 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

3/15/22 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

3/16/22 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

3/17/22 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

3/19/22 - Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

3/20/22 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

3/21/22 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

3/30/22 - Cambridge, UK @ Junction 2

3/31/22 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

4/01/22 - Manchester, UK @ Strange Waves Festival

4/02/22 - Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

4/04/22 - Newcastle upon Tyne, UK @ Newcastle University

4/05/22 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

4/06/22 - Birmingham, UK @ Mama Roux’s

4/07/22 - London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

4/09/22 - Bristol, UK @ Thekla

4/10/22 - Portsmouth, UK @ The Wedgewood Rooms

4/11/22 - Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

4/29/22 - Albany, NY @ Empire Underground

4/30/22 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

5/5/22 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

5/6/22 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

5/12/22 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

5/14/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

5/19/22 - Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch

5/20/22 - Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

5/21/22 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

5/22/22 - Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

5/24/22 - Grand Rapids, MI @The Pyramid Scheme

5/25/22 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

5/26/22 - Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

6/01/22 - San Diego, CA @ Music Box SD+

6/02/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre+

6/04/22 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent+

6/07/22 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios+

6/08/22 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre+

6/09/22 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile+

6/11/22 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre+

*w/ Empath

^w/ Barrie

+w/ Palehound

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.