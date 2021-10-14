News

Sunflower Bean Announce Tour, Share New Song “Baby Don’t Cry” Out Now via Mom + Pop

Photography by Sunflower Bean



New York trio Sunflower Bean have announced a new U.S. 2021-2022 tour. The band has concurrently released a new single, “Baby Don’t Cry,” which is out now via Mom + Pop. Check it out below, along with the full list of tour dates.

The band state in a press release: “So many things in our lives are disposable. Content and news is consumed and discarded leaving us unfulfilled. ‘Baby Don’t Cry’ is about enjoying the real. The things right in front of us that give us meaning and how sometimes, even sad songs can give you that warm feeling of hope.”

The most recent Sunflower Bean album, Twentytwo in Blue, came out in 2018 via Mom + Pop. Last year, they shared the song “Moment in the Sun,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Sunflower Bean Tour Dates:

12/9/21 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Showcase Lounge

12/10/21 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

12/11/21 - Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace

3/4/22 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

3/5/22 - Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power

3/6/22 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

3/8/22 - Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

3/10/22 - Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI

3/11/22 - Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

3/12/22 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

3/19/22 - Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

3/20/22 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

3/21/22 - Durham, NC @ Motorco

