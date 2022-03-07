News

All





Sunflower Bean Share Video for New Single “Roll the Dice” Headful of Sugar Due Out May 6 via Mom + Pop

Photography by Driely S



New York trio Sunflower Bean have shared a video for their new single “Roll the Dice.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Headful of Sugar, which will be out on May 6 via Mom + Pop. View the Josefine Cardoni-directed video below.

The band state in a press release: “Almost everyone we know struggles with money. The traditional routes towards success and stability in America have severely narrowed. The only way to get ahead is to take big risks and roll the dice.”

The band previously shared the album tracks “Baby Don’t Cry” and “Who Put You Up To This?,” the latter of which was one of our Songs of the Week. Their most recent album, Twentytwo in Blue, came out in 2018 via Mom + Pop. In 2020, they shared the song “Moment in the Sun,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.