Sunflower Bean Share Video for New Song “I Don’t Have Control Sometimes” Headful of Sugar Due Out May 6 via Mom + Pop

New York trio Sunflower Bean are releasing a new album, Headful of Sugar, on May 6 via Mom + Pop. Now they have shared the album’s fourth single, “I Don’t Have Control Sometimes,” via a video featuring a man who can’t take off a Sunflower Bean T-shirt, no matter how hard he tries. Charlotte Ercoli directed the video. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Sunflower Bean is vocalist and bassist Julia Cumming (she/her), guitarist and vocalist Nick Kivlen (he/him), and drummer Olive Faber (she/they). A press release says that on “I Don’t Have Control Sometimes” Cumming “revels in a period of recklessness and instability that brought her to the breaking point that made this new album such a force.”

The singer further explains: “I’ve always thought that my reckless side was both a gift and a curse, leading me to my best choices on stage but my worst choices in life. I don’t have control sometimes is the admission, acceptance, and almost celebration of the parts of yourself that are impulsive or maybe even insane.”

The band previously shared the album tracks “Baby Don’t Cry” and “Who Put You Up To This?,” the latter of which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then in March they shared its third single, “Roll the Dice,” via a video.

Their last album, Twentytwo in Blue, came out in 2018 via Mom + Pop. In 2020, they shared the song “Moment in the Sun,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Sunflower Bean Tour Dates:

4/06/22 - Birmingham, UK @ Mama Roux’s

4/07/22 - London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

4/09/22 - Bristol, UK @ Thekla

4/10/22 - Portsmouth, UK @ The Wedgewood Rooms

4/11/22 - Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

4/30 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall +

5/05 - Washington, DC - Union Stage +

5/06 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes +

5/12 - New York, NY - Webster Hall • +

5/14 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry +

5/19 - Detroit, MI - The Loving Touch #

5/20 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge #

5/21 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line #

5/22 - Madison, WI - High Noon #

5/24 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme #

5/25 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop #

5/26 - Toronto, ON - Lee’s Palace #

6/01 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar $ %

6/02 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda Theatre $ %

6/04 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent $*

6/07 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios $%

6/08 - Vancouver, BC - Wise Hall $%

6/09 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile $%

6/11 - Denver,CO - Bluebird Theatre%



