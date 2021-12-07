News

Superchunk Announce New Album, Share Lead Single “Endless Summer” Wild Loneliness Due Out February 25 via Merge

Photography by Brett Villena



Superchunk have announced the release of a new album, Wild Loneliness, due out on February 25 via Merge. The band has also shared the album’s lead single, “Endless Summer,” which features musical contributions from Teenage Fanclub’s Norman Blake and Raymond McGinley. Listen to the new single and view the album’s cover art and tracklist below, along with a list of upcoming tour dates for the band.

“Endless Summer” was recorded on New Year’s Day 2020. In a press release, frontman Mac McCaughan states, “Of course, by the time we recorded it, ‘endless summer’ had other meanings….”

Wild Loneliness also features guest appearances from Sharon Van Etten, R.E.M.’s Mike Mills, Wye Oak’s Andy Stack, Tracyanne Campbell of Camera Obscura, Owen Pallett, Kelly Pratt, and Franklin Bruno.

Superchunk’s most recent album, What a Time to Be Alive, came out in 2018 via Merge.

Wild Loneliness Tracklist:

1. City of the Dead

2. Endless Summer

3. On the Floor

4. Highly Suspect

5. Set It Aside

6. This Night

7. Wild Loneliness

8. Refracting

9. Connection

10. If You’re Not Dark

Superchunk 2022 Tour Dates:

Feb 25 Winston-Salem, NC – Ramkat*

Feb 26 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle*

Mar 01 Washington, DC – Black Cat*

Mar 02 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer*

Mar 03 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel*

Mar 04 Holyoke, MA – Gateway City Arts*

Mar 05 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club*

Mar 07 Toronto, ON – Axis Club^

Mar 08 Detroit, MI – El Club^

Mar 09 Chicago, IL – Metro^

Mar 11 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl^

Mar 12 Atlanta, GA – Terminal West^

Apr 04 Seattle, WA – Neumos%

Apr 05 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall%

Apr 07 San Francisco, CA – Independent#

Apr 09 Pioneertown, CA – Pappy and Harriet’s#

Apr 10 Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom#

* w/ TORRES

^ w/ Wednesday

% w/ Quasi

# w/ Mike Krol

