Superchunk Share New Song “On the Floor” Wild Loneliness Due Out February 25 via Merge

Photography by Brett Villena



Superchunk have shared a new song, “On the Floor.” The song features backup vocals from Mike Mills of R.E.M. and piano from Franklin Bruno. It is the latest release from the band’s forthcoming album, Wild Loneliness, which will be out on February 25 via Merge. Listen below.

“The demo of ‘On the Floor’ reminded me of something from the R.E.M. album Reckoning,” says Superchunk’s Mac McCaughan in a press release, “so I wanted it to have piano—ably supplied by Franklin Bruno—and then luckily, we even got Mike Mills to add his distinctive voice in the harmonies.”

Previously released songs from Wild Loneliness are “Endless Summer” and “This Night.” Their most recent album, What a Time to Be Alive, came out in 2018 via Merge.

