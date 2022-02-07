 Superchunk Share New Song “On the Floor” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, February 7th, 2022  
Subscribe

Superchunk Share New Song “On the Floor”

Wild Loneliness Due Out February 25 via Merge

Feb 07, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Brett Villena
Bookmark and Share


Superchunk have shared a new song, “On the Floor.” The song features backup vocals from Mike Mills of R.E.M. and piano from Franklin Bruno. It is the latest release from the band’s forthcoming album, Wild Loneliness, which will be out on February 25 via Merge. Listen below.

“The demo of ‘On the Floor’ reminded me of something from the R.E.M. album Reckoning,” says Superchunk’s Mac McCaughan in a press release, “so I wanted it to have piano—ably supplied by Franklin Bruno—and then luckily, we even got Mike Mills to add his distinctive voice in the harmonies.”

Previously released songs from Wild Loneliness are “Endless Summer” and “This Night.” Their most recent album, What a Time to Be Alive, came out in 2018 via Merge.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent