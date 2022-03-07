Superorganism Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Single “Teenager”
World Wide Pop Due Out July 15 via Domino
Mar 07, 2022
Photography by Jack Bridgland
Superorganism have announced the release of a new album, World Wide Pop, which will be out on July 15 via Domino. The band have also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Teenager.” The song features CHAI and Pi Ja Ma, with the accompanying video starring actor and comedian Brian Jordan Alvarez. An upcoming North American and European tour has also been announced. View the AEVA-directed video for “Teenager” below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art and full list of tour dates.
Teenager was produced by Stuart Price, and features collaborations with Stephen Malkmus, CHAI, Pi Ja Ma, Gen Hoshino, Boa Constrictors, and Dylan Cartridge.
The band’s self-titled debut album came out in 2018 via Domino. Read our interview with the band on the album.
World Wide Pop Tracklist:
1. Black Hole Baby
2. World Wide Pop
3. On & On
4. Teenager (feat. CHAI & Pi Ja Ma)
5. It’s Raining (feat. Stephen Malkmus & Dylan Cartlidge)
6. Flying
7. Solar System (feat. CHAI & Boa Constrictors)
8. Into The Sun (feat. Gen Hoshino, Stephen Malkmus & Pi Ja Ma)
9. Put Down Your Phone
10. crushed.zip
11. Oh Come On
12. Don’t Let The Colony Collapse
13. Everything Falls Apart
Superorganism 2022 Tour Dates:
Sept 3rd – Doornroosje, Nijmegen
Sept 4th – Bitterzoet, Amsterdam
Sept 5th – Nochtspeicher, Hamburg
Sept 6th – Hole 44, Berlin
Sept 7th – Praga Centrum, Warsaw
Sept 9th – Lucerna Music Bar, Prague
Sept 10th – DasWERK, Vienna
Sept 12th – Club Volta, Cologne
Sept 13th – Rotonde – Botanique, Brussels
Sept 14th – La Trabendo, Paris
Sept 16th – Chalk, Brighton
Sept 17th – Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds
Sept 18th – SWG3 Warehouse, Glasgow
Sept 20th – Gorilla, Manchester
Sept 21st – Scala, London
Sept 27th – Portland House of Music, Portland, ME
Sept 29th – Warsaw, Brooklyn, NY
Sept 30th – Space Ballroom, Hamden, CT
Oct 1st – Paradise Rock Club, Boston, MA
Oct 2nd – L’Astral, Montreal, QC
Oct 3rd – Axis, Toronto, ON
Oct 5th – Skully’s, Columbus, OH
Oct 7th – Lincoln Hall, Chicago, IL
Oct 8th – Majestic Theatre, Madison, WI
Oct 9th – Varsity Theater, Minneapolis, MN
Oct 11th – Meow Wolf, Denver, CO
Oct 12th – Urban Lounge, Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 14th – Wonder Ballroom, Portland, OR
Oct 15th – Neumos, Seattle, WA
Oct 16th – Rickshaw Theatre, Vancouver, BC
Oct 19th – The Ritz, San Jose, CA
Oct 20th – August Hall, San Francisco, CA
Oct 21st – The Regent, Los Angeles, CA
Oct 22nd – The Music Box, San Diego, CA
Oct 24th – Crescent Ballroom, Phoenix, AZ
Oct 25th – Meow Wolf, Santa Fe, NM
Oct 27th – Scoot Inn, Austin, TX
Oct 28th – Club Dada, Dallas, TX
Oct 29th – White Oak Music Hall, Houston, TX
Nov 1st – Terminal West, Atlanta, GA
Nov 2nd – Basement East, Nashville, TN
Nov 3rd – Motorco Music Hall, Durham, NC
Nov 4th – 930 Club, Washington, DC
Nov 5th – Union Transfer, Philadelphia, PA
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Sunflower Bean Share Video for New Single “Roll the Dice” (News) — Sunflower Bean
- Junk Drawer Share New Song “Suspended Anvil” (News) — Junk Drawer
- Florence + The Machine Shares Video for New Song “Heaven is Here” (News) — Florence and the Machine
- Superorganism Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Single “Teenager” (News) — Superorganism
- Premiere: Blvck Hippie Shares New Video for “Technicolor” (News) —
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.