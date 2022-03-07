News

Superorganism Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Single “Teenager” World Wide Pop Due Out July 15 via Domino

Photography by Jack Bridgland



Superorganism have announced the release of a new album, World Wide Pop, which will be out on July 15 via Domino. The band have also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Teenager.” The song features CHAI and Pi Ja Ma, with the accompanying video starring actor and comedian Brian Jordan Alvarez. An upcoming North American and European tour has also been announced. View the AEVA-directed video for “Teenager” below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art and full list of tour dates.

Teenager was produced by Stuart Price, and features collaborations with Stephen Malkmus, CHAI, Pi Ja Ma, Gen Hoshino, Boa Constrictors, and Dylan Cartridge.

The band’s self-titled debut album came out in 2018 via Domino. Read our interview with the band on the album.

World Wide Pop Tracklist:

1. Black Hole Baby

2. World Wide Pop

3. On & On

4. Teenager (feat. CHAI & Pi Ja Ma)

5. It’s Raining (feat. Stephen Malkmus & Dylan Cartlidge)

6. Flying

7. Solar System (feat. CHAI & Boa Constrictors)

8. Into The Sun (feat. Gen Hoshino, Stephen Malkmus & Pi Ja Ma)

9. Put Down Your Phone

10. crushed.zip

11. Oh Come On

12. Don’t Let The Colony Collapse

13. Everything Falls Apart

Superorganism 2022 Tour Dates:

Sept 3rd – Doornroosje, Nijmegen

Sept 4th – Bitterzoet, Amsterdam

Sept 5th – Nochtspeicher, Hamburg

Sept 6th – Hole 44, Berlin

Sept 7th – Praga Centrum, Warsaw

Sept 9th – Lucerna Music Bar, Prague

Sept 10th – DasWERK, Vienna

Sept 12th – Club Volta, Cologne

Sept 13th – Rotonde – Botanique, Brussels

Sept 14th – La Trabendo, Paris

Sept 16th – Chalk, Brighton

Sept 17th – Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds

Sept 18th – SWG3 Warehouse, Glasgow

Sept 20th – Gorilla, Manchester

Sept 21st – Scala, London

Sept 27th – Portland House of Music, Portland, ME

Sept 29th – Warsaw, Brooklyn, NY

Sept 30th – Space Ballroom, Hamden, CT

Oct 1st – Paradise Rock Club, Boston, MA

Oct 2nd – L’Astral, Montreal, QC

Oct 3rd – Axis, Toronto, ON

Oct 5th – Skully’s, Columbus, OH

Oct 7th – Lincoln Hall, Chicago, IL

Oct 8th – Majestic Theatre, Madison, WI

Oct 9th – Varsity Theater, Minneapolis, MN

Oct 11th – Meow Wolf, Denver, CO

Oct 12th – Urban Lounge, Salt Lake City, UT

Oct 14th – Wonder Ballroom, Portland, OR

Oct 15th – Neumos, Seattle, WA

Oct 16th – Rickshaw Theatre, Vancouver, BC

Oct 19th – The Ritz, San Jose, CA

Oct 20th – August Hall, San Francisco, CA

Oct 21st – The Regent, Los Angeles, CA

Oct 22nd – The Music Box, San Diego, CA

Oct 24th – Crescent Ballroom, Phoenix, AZ

Oct 25th – Meow Wolf, Santa Fe, NM

Oct 27th – Scoot Inn, Austin, TX

Oct 28th – Club Dada, Dallas, TX

Oct 29th – White Oak Music Hall, Houston, TX

Nov 1st – Terminal West, Atlanta, GA

Nov 2nd – Basement East, Nashville, TN

Nov 3rd – Motorco Music Hall, Durham, NC

Nov 4th – 930 Club, Washington, DC

Nov 5th – Union Transfer, Philadelphia, PA

