Wednesday, March 30th, 2022  
Superorganism Share Animated Video for New Single “It’s Raining” Featuring Stephen Malkmus

World Wide Pop Due Out July 15 via Domino

Mar 30, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Jack Bridgland
Superorganism have shared an animated video for their new single, “It’s Raining,” which features Stephen Malkmus and British rapper Dylan Cartlidge. It is the latest release from the band’s forthcoming album, World Wide Pop, which will be out on July 15 via Domino. View the video, directed by AEVA and illustrated by Risa Kazama, below.

In a press release, the band state: “We’ve been enormous fans of Stephen Malkmus forever, and we loved the idea of combining Malkmus and Scott Walker into a strange, almost broken-sounding hip hop track. We’d done a remix for Dylan Cartlidge and absolutely loved his flow; we asked him if he’d like to try a verse and he fit so naturally. With Dylan being from the North of England and Stephen in Portland, the rain theme is all the more fitting for them too.”

Upon announcement of the new album earlier this month, the band shared the song “Teenager,” which was one of our Songs of the Week

The band’s self-titled debut album came out in 2018 via Domino. Read our interview with the band on the album.

