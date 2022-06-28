News

Superorganism Share New Song “Into the Sun” World Wide Pop Due Out July 15 via Domino

Photography by Jack Bridgland



Superorganism have shared a video for their new single, “Into the Sun,” featuring Gen Hoshino, Stephen Malkmus, and Pi Ja Ma. It is the latest release from the band’s forthcoming album, World Wide Pop, which will be out on July 15 via Domino. View the video, directed by AEVA, below.

In a press release, the band states: “The whole record is all about combining different worlds and scales, so it was a real thrill to be able to mix Gen into a track with Malkmus and Pi Ja Ma. It’s a carefree song, somewhat about being in your own bubble, so bringing those French, American, and Japanese artists into that world reconnects the SuperO universe with these other bubbles—a bit of a multiverse! It all came together super naturally, a cute little lovebug song moment.

“The video for ‘Into The Sun’ stemmed from the lyric about being a fruit fly, watching the world go by, whilst nature and time flow by around you. We liked the idea that the seed planted by one person can grow into a tree that is enjoyed by another, and that the fruit of that tree provides the seed of the next. Gen Hoshino as a fly buzzing around cracks me up too.”

Upon announcement of the new album earlier this month, the band shared the song “Teenager,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. They later shared “It’s Raining,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. In April, they shared the album track “crushed.zip,” also one of our Songs of the Week. Their previous album single release was “On & On.”

The band’s self-titled debut album came out in 2018 via Domino. Read our interview with the band on the album.

