Superorganism Share Video for New Single “On & On”
World Wide Pop Due Out July 15 via Domino
May 25, 2022
Photography by Jack Bridgland
Superorganism have shared a video for their new single, “On & On.” It is the latest release from the band’s forthcoming album, World Wide Pop, which will be out on July 15 via Domino. View the video, directed by AEVA, below, along with a full list of the band’s upcoming tour dates.
AEVA explain in a press release: “Think of how today we look back on previous eras with fascination and an often rose-tinted vision, like the swinging ’60s, but there was strife and anxieties in any era that isn’t necessarily captured by that nostalgia. We want to give a sense that there is no such thing as a ‘good old days,’ by showing someone in the future looking back at our current day thinking that the 2020s appear like the ‘good old days.’”
Upon announcement of the new album earlier this month, the band shared the song “Teenager,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. They later shared “It’s Raining,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. In April, they shared the album track “crushed.zip,” also one of our Songs of the Week.
The band’s self-titled debut album came out in 2018 via Domino. Read our interview with the band on the album.
Superorganism 2022 Tour Dates:
July 15th – Rough Trade East, London - instore
July 16th – Resident instore, Brighton - instore
July 17th (afternoon) - Pie & Vinyl instore, Portsmouth - instore
July 17th (evening) - Rough Trade instore, Bristol - instore
July 18th – Rough Trade, Nottingham - instore
July 19th – Jumbo, Leeds - instore
July 20th – Pryzm, Kingston - instore
September 3rd – Doornroosje, Nijmegen
September 4th – Bitterzoet, Amsterdam
September 5th – Nochtspeicher, Hamburg
September 6th – Hole 44, Berlin
September 7th – Praga Centrum, Warsaw
September 9th – Lucerna Music Bar, Prague
September 10th – DasWERK, Vienna
September 12th – Club Volta, Cologne
September 13th – Rotonde – Botanique, Brussels
September 14th – La Trabendo, Paris
September 16th – Chalk, Brighton
September 17th – Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds
September 18th – SWG3 Warehouse, Glasgow
September 20th – Gorilla, Manchester
September 21st – Scala, London
September 27th – Portland House of Music, Portland, ME
September 29th – Warsaw, Brooklyn, NY
September 30th – Space Ballroom, Hamden, CT
October 1st – Paradise, Boston, MA
October 2nd – L’Astral, Montreal, QC
October 3rd – Axis, Toronto, ON
October 5th – Skully’s, Columbus, OH
October 7th – Lincoln Hall, Chicago, IL
October 8th – Majestic, Madison, WI
October 9th – Varsity Theater, Minneapolis, MN
October 11th – Meow Wolf, Denver, CO
October 12th – Urban Lounge, Salt Lake City, UT
October 14th – Wonder Ballroom, Portland, OR
October 15th – Neumos, Seattle, WA
October 16th – Rickshaw Theatre, Vancouver, BC
October 19th – The Ritz, San Jose, CA
October 20th – August Hall, San Francisco, CA
October 21st – The Regent, Los Angeles, CA
October 22nd – The Music Box, San Diego, CA
October 24th – Crescent Ballroom, Phoenix, AZ
October 25th – Meow Wolf, Santa Fe, NM
October 27th - Scoot Inn, Austin, TX
October 28th - White Oak Music Hall, Houston, TX
October 29th - Club Dada, Dallas, TX
November 1st – Terminal West, Atlanta, GA
November 2nd – Basement East, Nashville, TN
November 3rd – Motorco Music Hall, Durham, NC
November 4th – 930 Club, Washington, DC
November 5th - Union Transfer, Philadelphia, PA
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Tallies Share Video for New Single “Special” (News) — Tallies
- Superorganism Share Video for New Single “On & On” (News) — Superorganism
- Lord Huron Release Deluxe Edition of “Long Lost,” Share Innovative Music Video for Two New Songs (News) — Lord Huron
- Belief (Stella Mozgawa of Warpaint and Boom Bip) Share New Single “Art of Love” (News) — Belief, Warpaint
- Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Cadence Weapon (News) — Cadence Weapon, Why Not Both Podcast
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.