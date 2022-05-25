News

Superorganism Share Video for New Single “On & On” World Wide Pop Due Out July 15 via Domino

Photography by Jack Bridgland



Superorganism have shared a video for their new single, “On & On.” It is the latest release from the band’s forthcoming album, World Wide Pop, which will be out on July 15 via Domino. View the video, directed by AEVA, below, along with a full list of the band’s upcoming tour dates.

AEVA explain in a press release: “Think of how today we look back on previous eras with fascination and an often rose-tinted vision, like the swinging ’60s, but there was strife and anxieties in any era that isn’t necessarily captured by that nostalgia. We want to give a sense that there is no such thing as a ‘good old days,’ by showing someone in the future looking back at our current day thinking that the 2020s appear like the ‘good old days.’”

Upon announcement of the new album earlier this month, the band shared the song “Teenager,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. They later shared “It’s Raining,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. In April, they shared the album track “crushed.zip,” also one of our Songs of the Week.

The band’s self-titled debut album came out in 2018 via Domino. Read our interview with the band on the album.

Superorganism 2022 Tour Dates:

July 15th – Rough Trade East, London - instore

July 16th – Resident instore, Brighton - instore

July 17th (afternoon) - Pie & Vinyl instore, Portsmouth - instore

July 17th (evening) - Rough Trade instore, Bristol - instore

July 18th – Rough Trade, Nottingham - instore

July 19th – Jumbo, Leeds - instore

July 20th – Pryzm, Kingston - instore

September 3rd – Doornroosje, Nijmegen

September 4th – Bitterzoet, Amsterdam

September 5th – Nochtspeicher, Hamburg

September 6th – Hole 44, Berlin

September 7th – Praga Centrum, Warsaw

September 9th – Lucerna Music Bar, Prague

September 10th – DasWERK, Vienna

September 12th – Club Volta, Cologne

September 13th – Rotonde – Botanique, Brussels

September 14th – La Trabendo, Paris

September 16th – Chalk, Brighton

September 17th – Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds

September 18th – SWG3 Warehouse, Glasgow

September 20th – Gorilla, Manchester

September 21st – Scala, London

September 27th – Portland House of Music, Portland, ME

September 29th – Warsaw, Brooklyn, NY

September 30th – Space Ballroom, Hamden, CT

October 1st – Paradise, Boston, MA

October 2nd – L’Astral, Montreal, QC

October 3rd – Axis, Toronto, ON

October 5th – Skully’s, Columbus, OH

October 7th – Lincoln Hall, Chicago, IL

October 8th – Majestic, Madison, WI

October 9th – Varsity Theater, Minneapolis, MN

October 11th – Meow Wolf, Denver, CO

October 12th – Urban Lounge, Salt Lake City, UT

October 14th – Wonder Ballroom, Portland, OR

October 15th – Neumos, Seattle, WA

October 16th – Rickshaw Theatre, Vancouver, BC

October 19th – The Ritz, San Jose, CA

October 20th – August Hall, San Francisco, CA

October 21st – The Regent, Los Angeles, CA

October 22nd – The Music Box, San Diego, CA

October 24th – Crescent Ballroom, Phoenix, AZ

October 25th – Meow Wolf, Santa Fe, NM

October 27th - Scoot Inn, Austin, TX

October 28th - White Oak Music Hall, Houston, TX

October 29th - Club Dada, Dallas, TX

November 1st – Terminal West, Atlanta, GA

November 2nd – Basement East, Nashville, TN

November 3rd – Motorco Music Hall, Durham, NC

November 4th – 930 Club, Washington, DC

November 5th - Union Transfer, Philadelphia, PA

