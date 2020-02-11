News

Surfer Blood Announce New Album, Share Lyric Video for New Song “Parkland (Into the Silence)” Carefree Theatre Due Out May 1 via Kanine

Photography by Dustin Milner



Surfer Blood have announced a new album, Carefree Theatre, and have shared its first single, "Parkland (Into the Silence)," via a lyric video for the new song. As its title suggests, "Parkland (Into the Silence)" is about the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, in the band's native Florida, two years ago this Friday. Carefree Theatre is due out May 1 via Kanine. Check out "Parkland (Into the Silence)" below, followed by the band's upcoming tour dates and the album's cover art.

Surfer Blood frontman John Paul Pitts had this to say about "Parkland (Into the Silence)" in a press release: "On February 14, 2018 I was running on the treadmill at the gym with cable news running in the background. I had just moved back to Florida and was desperately looking for a reason to feel good about it.

"That was when I saw the news. There had been a shooting at a high school forty minutes south of my hometown. My heart ached for the victims and their families, but like so many Americans, I've become resigned to this particular kind of tragedy. I'm not proud of my cynicism, but it's a callousness you develop when you live in a country where this is a weekly event.

"In the days and weeks that followed, I watched the events closely. These high school kids were tearing up routine talking points we've heard a thousand times, refusing to be helpless, refusing to succumb to despair. In those moments I was so proud to be from this place. Even though we haven't seen any meaningful legislation, these students were able to move the conversation into new territory. I never thought I'd see people wake up to the epidemic of gun violence in the US, but it feels like its on the tip of everyone's tongue, and so much of that awareness is due to the resilience and optimism of these young Floridians.

"This song is a testament to their courage. They are truly inspiring and living proof that anything can be overcome."

Carefree Theatre is the follow-up to 2017's Snowdonia and 2019's covers record Covers. The band also features Tyler Schwarz, Mike McCleary, and Lindsey Mills. Former guitarist Thomas Fekete passed away in 2016 after battling a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

Surfer Blood Tour Dates:

03.06.20 - Jupiter, FL @ Guanabanas

03.13.20 - Cleveland, MS @ Hey Joe's

03.14.20 - Baton Rouge, LA @ Mid City Ballroom

03.16-20.20 - Austin TX @ SXSW

03.21.20 - Dallas, TX @ Not So Fun Wknd

05.01.20 - Orlando, FL @ Will's Pub

05.02.20 - Tallahassee, FL @ Junction

05.03.20 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees

05.06.20 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

05.07.20 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

05.08.20 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

05.09.20 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

05.10.20 - Ukiah, CA @ Ukiah Brewing Company

05.12.20 - Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge

05.13.20 - Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

05.14.20 - Tacoma, WA @ Alma Mater

05.15.20 - Everett, WA @ Fisherman's Village Music Festival

05.16.20 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

05.17.20 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux

05.19.20 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

05.20.20 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

05.22.20 - Sacramento, CA @ The Starlet Room

05.23.20 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Soho

05.24.20 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

05.25.20 - Tucson, AZ @ Hotel Congress

05.27.20 - Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas

05.28.20 - Houston, TX @ Satellite Bar

05.29.20 - New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks

05.30.20 - Mobile, AL @ Alabama Music Box

05.31.20 - Pensacola, FL @ Chizuko



May 6-14, 16-31 with Winter

May 8, 9, 22, 23 with Winter and Business of Dreams

