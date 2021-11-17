News

Sweeping Promises Share New Single “Pain Without a Touch,” Announce 2022 Tour Dates New Single Out Now via Feel It / Sub Pop

Photography by Jackie Lee Young



Indie rock band Sweeping Promises have shared a new single, “Pain Without a Touch,” their first release for Sub Pop after signing to the label. They have also just announced a string of 2022 tour dates. Listen to the new single and view the full list of dates below.

The band’s debut album, Hunger For a Way Out, was released last year on Feel It.

Sweeping Promises 2022 Tour Dates:

Wed. Feb. 23 - Nashville, TN - Third Man Records (Blue Room)

Thu. Feb. 24 - Bloomington, IN - The Bishop

Wed. May 18 - Antwerp, BE - Het Bos

Thu. May 19 - Liege, BE - KulturA

Fri. May 20 - Amsterdam, NL - London Calling

Sat. May 21 - Groningen, NL - Vera

Tue. May 24 - Brighton, UK - Hope & Ruin

Wed. May 25 - Bristol, UK - The Exchange

Thu. May 26 - Glasgow, UK - Hug & Pint

Fri. May 27 - Leeds, UK - Hyde Park Book Club

Sun. May 29 - Manchester, UK - YES (Basement)

Mon. May 30 - Birmingham, UK - The Hare and Hounds

Tue. May 31 - Portsmouth, UK - Wedgewood Rooms

Wed. Jun. 01 - Lille, FR - La Bulle Café

Thu. Jun. 02 - Luxembourg, LX - Rotondes

Fri. Jun. 03 - Kreuzlingen, CH - Horst

Mon. Jun. 06 - Caen, FR - Portobello Rock Club

Tue. Jun. 07 - Paris, FR - Supersonic

Thu. Jun. 09 - Cologne, DE - Bumann & Sohn

Fri. Jun. 10 - Berlin, DE - Urban Spree

Sat. Jun. 11 - Mannheim, DE - Maifeld Derby

