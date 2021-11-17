Sweeping Promises Share New Single “Pain Without a Touch,” Announce 2022 Tour Dates
New Single Out Now via Feel It / Sub Pop
Nov 17, 2021
Photography by Jackie Lee Young
Indie rock band Sweeping Promises have shared a new single, “Pain Without a Touch,” their first release for Sub Pop after signing to the label. They have also just announced a string of 2022 tour dates. Listen to the new single and view the full list of dates below.
The band’s debut album, Hunger For a Way Out, was released last year on Feel It.
Sweeping Promises 2022 Tour Dates:
Wed. Feb. 23 - Nashville, TN - Third Man Records (Blue Room)
Thu. Feb. 24 - Bloomington, IN - The Bishop
Wed. May 18 - Antwerp, BE - Het Bos
Thu. May 19 - Liege, BE - KulturA
Fri. May 20 - Amsterdam, NL - London Calling
Sat. May 21 - Groningen, NL - Vera
Tue. May 24 - Brighton, UK - Hope & Ruin
Wed. May 25 - Bristol, UK - The Exchange
Thu. May 26 - Glasgow, UK - Hug & Pint
Fri. May 27 - Leeds, UK - Hyde Park Book Club
Sun. May 29 - Manchester, UK - YES (Basement)
Mon. May 30 - Birmingham, UK - The Hare and Hounds
Tue. May 31 - Portsmouth, UK - Wedgewood Rooms
Wed. Jun. 01 - Lille, FR - La Bulle Café
Thu. Jun. 02 - Luxembourg, LX - Rotondes
Fri. Jun. 03 - Kreuzlingen, CH - Horst
Mon. Jun. 06 - Caen, FR - Portobello Rock Club
Tue. Jun. 07 - Paris, FR - Supersonic
Thu. Jun. 09 - Cologne, DE - Bumann & Sohn
Fri. Jun. 10 - Berlin, DE - Urban Spree
Sat. Jun. 11 - Mannheim, DE - Maifeld Derby
