SXSW Music 2021 Announce Second Round of Artists, Includes Iceage and Black Country, New Road Happening Virtually March 16-20





SXSW (aka South by Southwest), the annual music, film, and interactive conference/festival in Austin, Texas, announced the first round of artists to perform during the music portion last month. Now they have announced the second round of artists to perform for the festival, which will be held via livestream this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The newly announced lineup features acts such as Iceage, Black Country, New Road, No Joy, and Penelope Isles, among many others. The full list is below (followed by the first list). SXSW Music 2021 will be held on March 16-20, with artists performing remotely in venues from their home countries.

SXSW Music 2021 Performers:

Second Round of Performers:

404 Guild (Eastbourne UK-ENGLAND)

Adwaith (Carmarthen UK-WALES)

Afro Cluster (Cardiff UK-WALES)

Afronaut Zu (London UK-ENGLAND)

Ailbhe Reddy (Dublin IRELAND)

Altin Gun (Amsterdam NETHERLANDS)

Aoife Nessa Frances (Dublin IRELAND)

Awich (Okinawa JAPAN)

Babeheaven (London UK-ENGLAND)

Baby Queen (London UK-ENGLAND)

Baker Boy (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Best Move (Sacramento CA)

Black Country, New Road (Cambridge UK-ENGLAND)

Bongeziwe Mabandla (Johannesburg SOUTH AFRICA)

BOYO (Los Angeles CA)

Br3nya (London UK-ENGLAND)

Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard (Cardiff UK-WALES)

Camilla George (London UK-ENGLAND)

Camryn (Denver CO)

Carson McHone (Austin TX)

The Chairs (Taipei TAIWAN)

The Change (Santo Domingo DOMINICAN REPUBLIC)

The Chats (Sunshine Coast AUSTRALIA)

Chief Cleopatra (Austin TX)

Choses Sauvages (Montreal CANADA)

Christian Pagán (San Juan PUERTO RICO)

Chubby and the Gang (London UK-ENGLAND)

Couch Prints (New York NY)

D.A.N. (Tokyo JAPAN)

Dasom Baek (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Dead Pony (Glasgow UK-SCOTLAND)

The Deer (Austin TX)

Demi Grace (New York NY)

DeVita (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

DJ Wegun (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

DLD (Naucalpán De Juarez MEXICO)

Doom Cannon (London UK-ENGLAND)

Drug Store Romeos (Fleet UK-ENGLAND)

Enjoyable Listens (Oxford UK-ENGLAND)

Enyel C (San Juan PUERTO RICO)

THE GOA EXPRESS (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)

Greyhounds (Austin TX)

Hachiku (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Haru Nemuri (Yokohama JAPAN)

Heave Blood & Die (Bodø NORWAY)

Holy Wave (El Paso TX)

I See Rivers (Bodø NORWAY)

Iceage (Copenhagen DENMARK)

IDER (London UK-ENGLAND)

J Soulja (Austin TX)

Jade Jackson & Aubrie Sellers (Los Angeles CA)

Jaguar Jonze (Brisbane AUSTRALIA)

JAMBINAI (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

JaRon Marshall (Austin TX)

Johnny Aries (Margate UK-ENGLAND)

Jovem Dionisio (Curitiba BRAZIL)

Just Mustard (Dundalk IRELAND)

Kapil Seshasayee (Glasgow UK-SCOTLAND)

Katie Cole (Nashville TN)

Kevin Galloway (Austin TX)

Khalia (Kingston JAMAICA)

Kinky (Monterrey MEXICO)

Kosha Dillz (Brooklyn NY)

Kota Banks & Ninajirachi (Sydney AUSTRALIA)

Lambert (Berlin GERMANY)

The Lazy Eyes (Sydney AUSTRALIA)

Loco (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Lord Friday the 13th (Austin TX)

Luke Howard (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Mae Powell (San Francisco CA)

Magdalena Bay (Los Angeles CA)

Mama Duke (Austin TX)

Mariana Bo (Culiacán MEXICO)

Matilda Mann (London UK-ENGLAND)

MEMES (Glasgow UK-SCOTLAND)

Merk (Auckland NEW ZEALAND)

millennium parade (Tokyo JAPAN)

Nadia Reid (Dunedin NEW ZEALAND)

Nani (Caracas VENEZUELA)

Neighbor Lady (Atlanta GA)

NinoMan (Harlem NY)

No Joy (Montreal CANADA)

Novi (Ashland OR)

Onipa (Sheffield UK-ENGLAND)

Oter (Tromsø NORWAY)

OZAS (Tromsø NORWAY)

Penelope Isles (Brighton UK-ENGLAND)

Phoebe Green (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)

porij (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)

Rachael Lavelle (Dublin IRELAND)

Randy Randall (Los Angeles CA)

Rob Markman (Brooklyn NY)

Sasha and the Valentines (Austin TX)

Scrounge (London UK-ENGLAND)

Sebastian Plano (Berlin GERMANY)

sogumm (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Sophie Hutchings (Sydney AUSTRALIA)

Steven Bamidele (Brighton UK-ENGLAND)

Sycco (Brisbane AUSTRALIA)

The School (Cardiff UK-WALES)

Travis Birds (San Juan PUERTO RICO)

Van Mary (Austin TX)

Vero (Stockholm SWEDEN)

Villano Antillano (San Juan PUERTO RICO)

Woo (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Ximena Sariñana (Mexico City MEXICO)

First Round of Performers:

AIRY (Nowon Gu SOUTH KOREA)

Alexander Biggs (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Alice Skye (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Alien Tango (Murcia SPAIN)

Anna B Savage (London UK-ENGLAND)

A Place To Bury Strangers (Brooklyn NY)

Astrid Sonne (Copenhagen DENMARK)

Autre Monde (Dublin IRELAND)

Baby Kahlo (Baltimore MD)

Beans (Geelong AUSTRALIA)

BELAKO (Bilbao SPAIN)

Benji Wild (Cardiff UK-WALES)

Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears (Austin TX)

Blushing (Austin TX)

Braids (Montreal CANADA)

Caiine (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)

Campfire Social (Wrexham UK-WALES)

Candeleros (Madrid SPAIN)

Connie Constance (Watford UK-ENGLAND)

Dan Bettridge (Cardiff UK-WALES)

Daniel Casimir and Tess Hirst (London UK-ENGLAND)

Data Animal (Auckland NEW ZEALAND)

Dayramir Gonzalez (Hacienda Heights CA)

Death by Denim (Perth AUSTRALIA)

Didirri (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Dingo Bells (Porto Alegre BRAZIL)

Do Nothing (Nottingham UK-ENGLAND)

Drinking Boys and Girls Choir (Daegu SOUTH KOREA)

Ego Ella May (London UK-ENGLAND)

El Shirota (Mexico City MEXICO)

Enno Cheng (Taipei City TAIWAN)

Enola Gay (Belfast IRELAND)

Family Jools (Bristol UK-ENGLAND)

Fire EX. (Kaohsiung TAIWAN)

Francisca Valenzuela (Santiago CHILE)

Golden Dawn Arkestra (Austin TX)

Grrrl Gang (Yogyakarta INDONESIA)

HAEPAARY (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Hazy Sour Cherry (Tokyo JAPAN)

Holy Fuck (Toronto CANADA)

Indigo Sparke (Byron Bay AUSTRALIA)

Jealous (Berlin GERMANY)

Jekyll (Blackpool UK-ENGLAND)

Kalpee (Chaguanas TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO)

Katy J Pearson (Bristol UK-ENGLAND)

Kee'ahn (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

lau.ra (London UK-ENGLAND)

Lilla Vargen (Ballymena UK-ENGLAND)

Los Blenders (Mexico City MEXICO)

Loshh (London UK-ENGLAND)

Luisa e os Alquimistas (Natal BRAZIL)

The Merindas (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Mimi Bay (Gothenburg SWEDEN)

The Mysterines (Liverpool UK-ENGLAND)

Nané (Austin TX)

Nanpa Básico (Bogotá COLOMBIA)

Nayana Iz (London UK-ENGLAND)

NekoJam (Taipei City TAIWAN)

No Money Enterprise (Brisbane AUSTRALIA)

Noya Rao (Leeds UK-ENGLAND)

Otoboke Beaver (Kyoto JAPAN)

Paul Jacobs (Montreal CANADA)

Paupière (Montreal CANADA)

Petite Amie (Mexico City MEXICO)

Pillow Queens (Dublin IRELAND)

Pote (Paris FRANCE)

Purple Pilgrims (Coromandel NEW ZEALAND)

PVA (London UK-ENGLAND)

Quanna (Savannah GA)

The Queendom (Atlanta GA)

Remi Burgz (London UK-ENGLAND)

Richard Spaven (London UK-ENGLAND)

Robocobra Quartet (Belfast UK-N. IRELAND)

Rosehip Teahouse (Cardiff UK-WALES)

Ruido Rosa (Mexico City MEXICO)

Samantha Sanchez (Miami FL)

Say Sue Me (Busan SOUTH KOREA)

School of X (Copenhagen DENMARK)

SEED Ensemble (London UK-ENGLAND)

Shannen James (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Sinead O'Brien (Limerick IRELAND)

Sir Woman (Austin TX)

Sorry (London UK-ENGLAND)

Squid (Bristol UK-ENGLAND)

Tebi Rex (Maynooth IRELAND)

TEKE :: TEKE (Montreal CANADA)

TENGGER (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Tessellated (Kingston JAMAICA)

Theon Cross (London UK-ENGLAND)

Tuyo (Curitiba BRAZIL)

TV Priest (London UK-ENGLAND)

Vaya Futuro (Mexico City MEXICO)

Virginia Wing (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)

Vocal Vidas (Santiago CUBA)

Walt Disco (Glasgow UK-SCOTLAND)

Wavy The Creator (Lagos NIGERIA)

Weird Milk (Buckingham UK-ENGLAND)

Y2K92 (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Ydegirl (Copenhagen DENMARK)

Yoshi Vintage (Flint MI)

