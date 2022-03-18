News

Syd Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Could You Break a Heart” (feat. Lucky Daye) Broken Hearts Club Due Out April 8 via Columbia

Photography by Swurve



Syd has announced the release of her sophomore album, Broken Hearts Club, which will be out on April 8 via Columbia. She has also shared a video for a new song from the album, “Could You Break a Heart,” featuring Lucky Daye. View the video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

In a press release, Syd states: “The album is about a relationship I had that ended in my first real broken heart. It almost felt like I joined a club because all of my friends went through similar experiences. It was like a rite of passage. I started writing the album on the relationship when I was in love. You’re really getting the whole journey from the beginning to the end. I want people to find it beautiful. It’s super vulnerable, sentimental, and it’s soft. There’s touching moments and a couple of dark moments.”

Broken Hearts Club Tracklist:

1. CYBAH ft. Lucky Daye

2. Tie The Knot

3. Fast Car

4. Right Track ft. Smino

5. Sweet

6. Control

7. No Way

8. Getting Late

9. Out Loud ft. Kehlani

10. Heartfelt Freestyle

11. BMHWDY

12. Goodbye My Love

13. Missing Out

