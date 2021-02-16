News

Sylph (aka Thomas Cohen of S.C.U.M) Announces New EP, Shares Video for New Song “Braid” Silver As It Was Before Will Be Out May 21 on Mute





Sylph (the solo project of former S.C.U.M founder and vocalist Thomas Cohen) has just signed to Mute, subsequently announcing a new EP titled Silver As It Was Before and sharing a video for its first song “Braid.” The EP will be out on May 21. Check the video for “Braid” below, along with the tracklist and cover art for the EP.

“Braid” was produced by French techno artist Terence Fixmer. Cohen speaks about the track in a press release: “That track was actually written about meeting Terence for the first time, although I haven’t told him that. I think I’m always looking for that in between space, and that is what I’m trying to bring with the vocal on that track.”

Cohen adds, regarding the sonic direction of his new EP: “On this new project I wanted to fuse the singer-songwriter format of having a verse or a chorus with a harder electronic repetition.”

Cohen released his first solo album, Bloom Forever, in 2016 on Stolen. It featured the songs “Hazy Shades” and “Ain’t Gonna Be More Rain.”

Silver As It Was Before Tracklist:

1. Braid

2. In The Morning Light

3. Tears Fall From The Sun

