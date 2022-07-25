 Sylvan Esso Announce New Album, Share Video for New Single “Didn’t Care” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, July 25th, 2022  
Sylvan Esso Announce New Album, Share Video for New Single “Didn’t Care”

No Rules Sandy Due Out August 12 via Loma Vista

Jul 25, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Brian Karlsson
Sylvan Esso, the duo of Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn, have announced the release of a new studio album, No Rules Sandy, which will be out on August 12 via Loma Vista. They have also shared a video for a new album single, “Didn’t Care.” View the Public Library-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

In a press release, Meath states that the new album “feels like who we actually are. It just feels like us. We’re not trying to fit into the mold, just happily being our freak selves.”

Sanborn adds: “I think that the ultimate effect of our last record and the pandemic has been the feeling of like, ‘Fuck that, I know what I want. And it’s now, or never. So let’s get out there and do it.”

No Rules Sandy was written and produced by Sylvan Esso, and features musical contributions from TJ Maiani, Gabriel Kahane, and Sam Gendel.

Sylvan Esso’s previous album, Free Love, came out in 2020 via Loma Vista.

The A’s, a new duo consisting of Meath and Daughter of Swords’ Alexandra Sauser-Monnig, released their debut album, Fruit, earlier this month via Psychic Hotline.

No Rules Sandy Tracklist:

1. Moving
2. Look at Me
3. (Bad Fills)
4. Echo Party
5. How Did You Know
6. (Betty’s, May 4, 2022)
7. Didn’t Care
8. (Vegas // Dad)
9. Your Reality
10. (#1vm)
11. Cloud Walker
12. Sunburn
13. (?)
14. Alarm
15. (No Rules Sandy)
16. Coming Back to You

