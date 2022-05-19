Sylvan Esso Share New Song “Sunburn”
Out Now via Loma Vista
May 19, 2022
Photography by Bobby Strickland
Sylvan Esso, the duo of Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn, have shared their new song “Sunburn.” It is out now via Loma Vista. Listen below.
In a press release, the duo made the following statement about the new song:
“‘Sunburn’ is:
eating candy til you’re sick
riding your bike too fast down a hill
when you’re five years old and don’t want to get out of the water, and by the end you’re shivering and all your fingers are pruney and your lips are turned purple
an undertow that sneaks up unsuspectingly
the painful pulsing pink of swollen eyelids leftover after a day lying in the sun
plunging forward without time for second-guessing
produced by Sylvan Esso
for you”
Sylvan Esso’s most recent album, Free Love, came out in 2020 via Loma Vista.
