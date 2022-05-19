News

Sylvan Esso Share New Song “Sunburn” Out Now via Loma Vista

Photography by Bobby Strickland



Sylvan Esso, the duo of Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn, have shared their new song “Sunburn.” It is out now via Loma Vista. Listen below.

In a press release, the duo made the following statement about the new song:

“‘Sunburn’ is:

eating candy til you’re sick

riding your bike too fast down a hill

when you’re five years old and don’t want to get out of the water, and by the end you’re shivering and all your fingers are pruney and your lips are turned purple

an undertow that sneaks up unsuspectingly

the painful pulsing pink of swollen eyelids leftover after a day lying in the sun

plunging forward without time for second-guessing

produced by Sylvan Esso

for you”

Sylvan Esso’s most recent album, Free Love, came out in 2020 via Loma Vista.

