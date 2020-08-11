News

Sylvan Esso Share Video for New Song "Rooftop Dancing" Free Love Due Out September 25 via Loma Vista





Sylvan Esso, the duo of Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn, have shared a video for their newest single, “Rooftop Dancing,” from their upcoming album Free Love out on September 25 via Loma Vista.

Speaking on the song in a press release, the band said “‘Rooftop Dancing’ is about the excitement of being part of a collective humming whole—a city that contains multitudes—with your small story shining softly amidst it.”

The video was directed and filmed by NYC photographer Cheryl Dunn and looks to highlight the band’s love of New York City, specifically the atmosphere during the summer. Dunn said of the video: “To me this song reflects the social climate of NY right now, with its historical resilience to re-invent—to create new things from the discarded, to take back the streets, to not dwell on what you can’t do but to get excited about what you can do.”

Sylvan Esso released their first single from the forthcoming album, “Ferris Wheel,” back in July. Check out the videos for “Rooftop Dancing” and “Ferris Wheel” below.

