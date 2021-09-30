News

Sylvie Share Video for New Single “Shooting Star” Self-Titled Debut EP Due Out This Friday via Terrible Records





Canadian indie rock group Sylvie have shared a video for their new single “Shooting Star.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming self-titled debut EP, which will be out this Friday (Oct. 1) via Terrible Records. Watch the video below.

“Shooting Star” is a previously unreleased song first conceived 10 years ago. Benjamin Schwab (Drugdealer) states in a press release: “This song was one that was floating around my world for a long time. It was conceived by my good friend Stanley Thiel a while ago. He is an unknown legendary songwriter in my eyes who has inspired me and other musicians around Los Angeles over the years. There are these songwriters like him who aren’t in the scene and don’t really play the game, but who write incredible timeless songs. You won’t hear them unless you go looking for them. I wanted to put this song on some sort of a platform for people to hear and to acknowledge the song and him.”

He adds: “It was a mantra/anthem type song that our whole friend group knew and loved. It was never released, and my nostalgia for that period of my life was strong, remembering a time when collaboration and community was a lot easier than nowadays being in LA and pursuing music as a profession. The song was played many times by different people and on a lot of camping trips where we would all sing it; I always loved that it brought people together.”

