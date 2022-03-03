News

Synth Duo Charbonneau / Amato Share New Video For “All Roses” New LP Synth Works Vol. 2 Due Out March 4th on Backward Music

Photography by Chloé Charbonnier



Tomorrow, synth duo Charbonneau / Amato are set to share their latest LP, Synth Works Vol. 2. Arriving nearly two years after their initial recording sessions at the precipice of the pandemic, Mathieu Charbonneau and Pietro Amato have crafted a world of sumptuous escapism, woven within a dense tapestry of synths, organs, and pedals. Recorded live off the floor, the resulting record is an immersive textured work, yet has the vital organic element of a live performance.

Ahead of the album’s release date, the band have shared a new video for “All Roses,” premiering with Under the Radar.

As the opening track on the record, “All Roses” is a beautiful introduction into the pair’s alluring synth soundscapes, carried by looping synth melodies and the steady pulse of electronic percussion. The melodies ascend and descend in hypnotic waves, lulling the listener deep into the track’s magnetic pull. The trancelike allure of ambient melody immerses you in the pair’s world, like being lost in a warm and welcoming dream.

The band describes the track, simply saying “It might not be as Rose as we want. First song that came to us as we settled in our recording session, in March 2020, as the world wasn’t that rose.”

The accompanying video was made by Joël Vaudreuil, a multidisciplinary artist from Montreal and Charbonneau’s bandmate creative collaborator in Avec pas d’Casque. Vaudreuil also created the videos for Light Memoir and As Fragile Ghosts. Watch the video below and check out Synth Works Vol. 2, out tomorrow via Backward Music.

