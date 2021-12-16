News

All





Tachys (Jonas Bjerre of Mew and Tobias Wilner) Share Video for New Single “Magenta” Single Out Now on KØN/Positive Elevation





Tachys, the duo featuring Jonas Bjerre of Danish trio Mew and his childhood friend Tobias Wilner, have shared a video for their new single “Magenta,” out now on KØN/Positive Elevation. Watch the video, directed by Bjerre and skateboarder/artist Hannah Bertram, below.

A press release elaborates on “Magenta,” calling it “a sludgy, mumbly song about responsibility, love, and betrayal. It’s built on a beat made with ancient software from the late ’80s and fragmented lyrics, to mirror the inner chaos of a human being’s troubled mind. The video features Tachys walking through their local neighborhood, Nørrebro in Copenhagen, and some friends captured on a skateboard session. All created with a mix of layered plates made with beta versions of programs that never manifested, and an old hardware video mixer.”

Tachys previously shared the singles “When the World Wakes Up,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, and “Signify.”

Tobias Wilner is a veteran of various projects, including Blue Foundation, New York United, Ghost Society, and Bichi.

Mew’s last album was 2017’s Visuals.

Read our 2020 COVID-19 Quarantine Artist Check-In interview, 2017 The End interview, and 2015 print magazine interview with Jonas Bjerre. Also check out another interview with him in a recent episode of our Why Not Both podcast here.

Mew performed at Under the Radar’s SXSW party in 2015. That year they also kept a SXSW diary for us, made a mixtape for us, and wrote a guest blog on a British design TV show.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.