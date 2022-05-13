News

All





Tachys (Jonas Bjerre of Mew and Tobias Wilner) Share “You Can Be My Guide” Video (+Stream the Album) Tachys Out Now via KØN/Positive Elevation





Tachys, the duo featuring Jonas Bjerre of Danish trio Mew and his childhood friend Tobias Wilner, have released their self-titled debit album today and have also shared a video for the album’s “You Can Be My Guide,” which features Yuna. Below you can watch the video and stream the album. Wilner directed the “You Can Be My Guide” video.

Tachys previously shared the singles “When the World Wakes Up,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, “Signify,” and “Magenta.”

Tobias Wilner is a veteran of various projects, including Blue Foundation, New York United, Ghost Society, and Bichi.

Mew’s last album was 2017’s Visuals.

Read our 2020 COVID-19 Quarantine Artist Check-In interview, 2017 The End interview, and 2015 print magazine interview with Jonas Bjerre. Also check out another interview with him in an episode of our Why Not Both podcast here.

Mew performed at Under the Radar’s SXSW party in 2015. That year they also kept a SXSW diary for us, made a mixtape for us, and wrote a guest blog on a British design TV show.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.