News

All





Talker Shares New Single “My Meds” New EP In Awe of Insignificance Is Out March 25th

Photography by Sean Berger



Next month, LA-based indie pop singer/songwriter talker is set to share her new EP, In Awe of Insignificance, due out March 25th. The EP is set to include her latest string of singles, including previous tracks we’ve shared such as the piano ballad “Summerlin” and last month’s anthemic sing-along, “Don’t Want You to Love Me”. Today talker is back with her fourth and final single from the record, “My Meds.”

In keeping with her latest singles, “My Meds” is another departure for talker. Her latest track is almost entirely devoid of guitars. Rather, it’s built on a bed of spacey synths, plinking pianos, and gauzy production, brought to dazzling life by talker’s startlingly intimate vocals. Her lyrics explore equally intimate territory, unpacking her mental health and the terrible numbness that comes with healing一“Been a while since I’ve been in the deep end / Head above water, why can’t I breathe yet? / I’m alive but I can’t find a feeling / Tell me what’s better, silence or screaming.” With “My Meds” she weaves infectious sing-along moments into bracingly honest lyricism, conjuring up her talent with both pop melody and soul-baring songwriting.

As talker explains, “‘My Meds’ is a song about losing yourself in the process of trying to get better. Leveling yourself out just enough so that you’re not sinking, but you’re also just treading water. When I made the demo, I intentionally didn’t use any guitars. I figured the song was about the crutches we lean on, and I didn’t want to use the guitar as a crutch either. That opened up this whole new world of ethereal production and playing with new ways to express myself. I took it to my friend James Sunderland to produce it, and because we wanted to capture such a specific feeling, it took like five or six months for us to finish it. Every time we would work on it, we couldn’t capture the right moment, or we couldn’t find the perfect sonic landscape. But eventually, we found it - the final vocal is actually me in my room, lying on my floor recording myself. There’s a voice memo piano recording throughout. I think that rawness combined with James’ evocative and pulsating production creates this perfect palette for a song about trying to come back to life.”

Check out the song below. You can also watch the accompanying video, which was directed, produced, creative directed, and edited by talker. In Awe of Insignificance is out everywhere on March 25th.

<p>