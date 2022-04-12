 Tallies Announce New Album, Share New Single “Hearts Underground” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, April 12th, 2022  
Subscribe

Tallies Announce New Album, Share New Single “Hearts Underground”

Patina Due Out July 29 via Kanine

Apr 12, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Toronto-based band Tallies have announced the release of a new album, Patina, which will be out on July 29 via Kanine. They have also shared a video for a new single from the album, “Hearts Underground.” View the Justis Krar-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

In a press release, singer Sarah Cogan elaborates on the new single: “This song is that little voice that kicks yourself. The voice that says, ‘why’d you do that?’ In this case, it was about how it holds me back, sometimes for the better. It’s about self-sabotage. Sometimes you wish this little voice would speak up sooner and not just after the fact. I wrote a song about that little voice that I’ve heard my whole life; it’s a reflection on times when I’ve held back too much or when I wish I’d held back more.”

Patina was produced by Graham Walsh and Dylan Frankland. Earlier this year, the band shared the songs “Wound Up Tight” and “Heaven’s Touch.”

Patina Tracklist:

1. No Dreams of Fayres
2. Hearts Underground
3. Wound Up Tight
4. Catapult
5. Heavens Touch
6. Special
7. Memento
8. Am I The Man
9. When Your Life is Not Over

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent