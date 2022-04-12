Tallies Announce New Album, Share New Single “Hearts Underground”
Patina Due Out July 29 via Kanine
Toronto-based band Tallies have announced the release of a new album, Patina, which will be out on July 29 via Kanine. They have also shared a video for a new single from the album, “Hearts Underground.” View the Justis Krar-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.
In a press release, singer Sarah Cogan elaborates on the new single: “This song is that little voice that kicks yourself. The voice that says, ‘why’d you do that?’ In this case, it was about how it holds me back, sometimes for the better. It’s about self-sabotage. Sometimes you wish this little voice would speak up sooner and not just after the fact. I wrote a song about that little voice that I’ve heard my whole life; it’s a reflection on times when I’ve held back too much or when I wish I’d held back more.”
Patina was produced by Graham Walsh and Dylan Frankland. Earlier this year, the band shared the songs “Wound Up Tight” and “Heaven’s Touch.”
Patina Tracklist:
1. No Dreams of Fayres
2. Hearts Underground
3. Wound Up Tight
4. Catapult
5. Heavens Touch
6. Special
7. Memento
8. Am I The Man
9. When Your Life is Not Over
