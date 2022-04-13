News

Tallies Release New Single, Announce Second Album "Hearts Underground" is out now followed by "Patina" in July

Photography by Kate Dockeray



Toronto dreampop outfit Tallies have released a new single “Hearts Underground” which precedes the band’s second album, Patina. Out on 29th July 2022, via Kanine Records (US), Hand Drawn Dracula (Canada) and Bella Union (UK/EU), Patina follows their 2019 self-titled debut which received a wealth of critical acclaim including a glowing review HERE on Under the Radar.

Produced by Graham Walsh (Holy Fuck) alongside Tallies’ own Dylan Frankland at Palace Sound, Baskitball 4 Life and Candle Recording in Toronto. Patina arrives as a true labour of love, one that was delayed due to the pandemic but ultimately is a truly rewarding collection for the band. It pricked the ears of former Cocteau Twin Simon Raymonde – a hero of the band – who signed Tallies to his Bella Union label, providing “a light at the end of a dark tunnel” according to singer Sarah Cogan.

The full tracklisting is as follows:-

“No Dreams of Fayres”

“Hearts Underground”

“Wound Up Tight”

“Catapult”

“Heavens Touch”

“Special”

“Memento”

“Am I The Man”

“When Your Life is Not Over”

The juxtaposition of light and dark is a strong theme in the music of Tallies. While many of their tunes are upbeat, with Frankland’s breezy guitar lines drenched in reverb, soaring over drummer Cian O’Neill’s propulsive drumbeats, Sarah’s lyrics can add a hint of shadow to even their most jangly tunes. This idea is also apparent in “Hearts Underground”, a track that describes the slippier side of personal relationships over effervescent indie-pop – undercut, of course, by a deliciously discordant guitar solo.

Speaking about the new single, Sarah Cogan says: “This song is that little voice that kicks yourself. The voice that says, “why’d you do that?” In this case, it was about how it holds me back, sometimes for the better. It’s about self-sabotage. Sometimes you wish this little voice would speak up sooner and not just after the fact. I wrote a song about that little voice that I’ve heard my whole life; it’s a reflection on times when I’ve held back too much or when I wish I’d held back more.”

“Hearts Underground” comes with a video made up of public domain footage, directed by Justis Krar.

In the meantime, Tallies embark on a UK tour next month, calling in at the following.

May 5 - Wrexham @ GlyndwrTV, Focus Wales

May 5 - Wrexham @ Penny Black Room 2, Focus Wales

May 6 - Wrexham @ The Parish, Focus Wales

May 7 - Wrexham @ Penny Black, Focus Wales

May 8 - Glasgow @ Hug & Pint

May 9 - Newcastle @ Bobiks

May 10 - Hull @ Tower Ballroom 2

May 11 - Liverpool @ Future Yard Birkenhead

May 14 - Brighton @ The Great Escape

May 16 - London @ Old Blue Last

Patina can be pre-ordered HERE and HERE.

