Tallies Release Two New Songs As Part Of Mini-EP
"Wound Up Tight" and "Heavens Touch" are available to download now
Feb 17, 2022
Photography by Alexander Zen
We’re huge fans of Toronto outfit Tallies at Under the Radar so are excited to share two new tracks, “Wound Up Tight” and “Heavens Touch”, which will make up a mini-EP alongside last year’s single, “No Dreams of Fayres”. The two new tracks are out via Kanine Records (US), Hand Drawn Dracula (Canada) and Bella Union (UK/EU) and Tallies are scheduled to showcase these and other new songs at SXSW Festival, New Colossus Festival in New York and Treefort in Boise over the coming weeks.
“Wound Up Tight” continues to deliver on the promises that their debut record outlined pulling on the shoegaze/dream-pop tropes of Lush, The Sundays, Beach House, etc, placing laser-focused guitar lines below washes of synth and electronics. The accompanying video helps bring to life some of the rushing soundscapes, marrying them with stuttering camera shots depicting car journeys. Coming produced by Graham Walsh (Holy Fuck) and Dylan Frankland of the band at Palace Sound, Baskitball 4 Life and Candle Recording in Toronto, “Wound Up Tight” addresses the constant drag of being caught in vicious cycles whereas “Heavens Touch” is about looking for affection in your partner.
Speaking about “Wound Up Tight,” singer Sarah Cogan explains: “This song is about being stuck in a constant rotating vicious cycle that makes one want to tear their own hair out. It’s about a feeling towards someone who just doesn’t care enough to make a change.” When discussing “Heavens Touch,” Cogan says: “This song is someone’s pleas for more love, more time, and more effort from their partner. They’re willing to do whatever it takes in exchange for more love.”
Tallies are made up of founding members, guitarist, Dylan Frankland and singer/guitarist, Sarah Cogan alongside drummer, Cian O’Neill.
They have a number of dates confirmed already this year, calling in at…
March 09 - 13 | New York, NY – New Colossus Festival
March 14 - 20 | Austin, TX – SXSW Festival
March 23 - 27 | Boise, ID – Treefort Music Fest
April 07 | St. Catherines, ON – Warehouse
April 13 | London, ON – Rum Runners
April 30 | Hamilton ON – Mills Hardware
May 5 - 7 | Wrexham UK - Focus Wales
