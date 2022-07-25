News

Tallies Share Video for New Single “Memento” Patina Due Out This Friday via Kanine

Photography by Kate Dockeray



Toronto-based band Tallies have shared a video for their new single “Memento.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Patina, which will be out this Friday (July 29) via Kanine. View the Justis Krar-directed video below.

In a press release, singer Sarah Cogan states: “I am a firm believer in ‘what goes down must come up.” People usually say the opposite, but this is a motto I’ve used throughout my life. When things aren’t going well, they have a tendency to bounce back. ‘Memento,’ to me, is my pick-up song. When I sing ‘gotta get you on your way now,’ I’m saying that it’s time to move on and move forward. I’ve had many moments in my life where I’ve lost momentum and felt directionless like I’d fallen into a black hole. It’s hard to crawl out of the hole and get back on track. I think there are a lot of people who spend their time thinking about how they need to get back on track. Listen to this song and remind yourself it’s time to look forward and lean into the future.”

Patina was produced by Graham Walsh and Dylan Frankland. Upon announcement of the album, the band shared the song “Hearts Underground.” They later shared the album track “Special,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Earlier this year, the band shared the songs “Wound Up Tight” and “Heaven’s Touch.”

