Tallies Sign To Bella Union And Release New Single "No Dreams Of Fayres" is out today ahead of forthcoming second album

Photography by Alexander Zen



We’re big fans of Canadian dreampop outfit Tallies here at Under the Radar. Their self-titled debut received a whopping 8.5/10 on this very site back in January 2019, so it gives us immense pleasure to announce the band have signed to esteemed independent label Bella Union.

What’s more, the Toronto-based trio release their new single “No Dreams of Fayres” today. Tallies first new music since the aforementioned debut LP, “No Dreams Of Fayres” is out on Bella Union (UK/EU), Kanine Records (US) and Hand Drawn Dracula (Canada). Produced by Holy Fuck’s Graham Walsh alongside Tallies guitarist Dylan Frankland at Palace Sound, Baskitball 4 Life and Candle Recording in Toronto, “No Dreams of Fayres” documents singer Sarah Cogan’s battle with depression; the moments when she was trying to work it out but couldn’t find the energy to do so.

Talking about the new single, Cogan says: ““No Dreams of Fayres” is a reflection of thoughts that I remember going through my mind when I stayed still in bed. Feeling as though staying still in bed was the only thing that would help the sadness – basically, disconnecting myself from family, friends, and having a life. Finding the way out of depression was hard but possible. “No Dreams of Fayres” is also about the realization of letting yourself feel real feelings but not mistaking them for emotions. I had to learn to get a grip of what I wanted out of life and go for it with no self-sabotage – which was music, as clichéd as it sounds. It pulled me out of bed, physically and mentally.”

Comprised of founding members Cogan (vocals, guitar) and Frankland (guitar) along with drummer, Cian O’Neill. Tallies were recently confirmed to play at next year’s SXSW Festival in Austin and New Colossus Festival in New York, with more live dates to be announced.

In the meantime, here is the video for “No Dreams Of Fayres” which is available digitally now from all the usual outlets.

