News

All





Tame Impala Announces 2022 North American Tour Dates, Shares New Song “No Choice” The Slow Rush Deluxe Box Set Due Out February 18, 2022 via Interscope

Photography by Dana Trippe



Tame Impala (aka Kevin Parker) has announced a string of North American tour dates for 2022. He has also shared the song “No Choice,” the latest release from the forthcoming deluxe version of his most recent album, 2020’s The Slow Rush. Check out the new song, as well as the full list of tour dates, below.

The upcoming deluxe version will feature a box set containing 2 transparent red vinyl LPs, a set of alternate album artworks, a 40-page booklet, and a Slow Rush 2050 calendar. Upon announcement of the deluxe reissue in October, Parker shared a remix of the album’s “Breathe Deeper,” which featured Lil Yachty.

Tame Impala Tour Dates:

2/27/22 - Innings Festival (Tempe Beach Park) - Tempe, AZ

3/3-6/22 - Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival (Sunshine Grove) - Okeechobee, FL

3/7/22 - Petersen Events Center - Pittsburgh, PA

3/9/22 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

3/10/22 - Place Bell - Montreal, QC

3/12/22 - Mohegan Sun - Uncasville, CT

3/14/22 - Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY

3/16/22 - TD Garden - Boston, MA

3/18/22 - Hampton Coliseum - Hampton, VA

3/19/22 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA

3/21/22 - ExploreAsheville.com Arena - Asheville, NC

3/22/22 - ExploreAsheville.com Arena - Asheville, NC

3/23/22 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN

3/25/22 - Buku Music + Art Project - New Orleans, LA

5/22/22 - Hangout Music Festival - Gulf Shores, AL

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.