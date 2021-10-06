News

All





Tame Impala Announces “The Slow Rush” Reissue, Shares Video for Lil Yachty Remix of “Breathe Deeper” The Slow Rush Deluxe Box Set Due Out February 18, 2022 via Interscope





Tame Impala (aka Kevin Parker) has announced a deluxe box set reissue of his 2020 album The Slow Rush, which will feature B-sides and remixes of songs from the original album. Parker has also shared a video for a Lil Yachty remix of “Breathe Deeper.” The Slow Rush Deluxe Box Set will be out on February 18, 2022 via Interscope. Watch the video below.

Lil Yachty states in a press release: “It was so amazing to work with Kevin as I’ve been a big fan since high school so it was a pleasant surprise and honor to be a part of such an incredible song.”

The upcoming box set will feature 2 transparent red vinyl LPs, a set of alternate album artworks, a 40-page booklet, and a Slow Rush 2050 calendar.

Parker previously shared a music video for the original “Breathe Deeper” last year.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.