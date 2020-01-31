News

Tame Impala Are a Wedding Band in the Video for “Lost In Yesterday” The Slow Rush Due Out February 14 via Interscope





Tame Impala (aka Kevin Parker and band) are releasing a new album, The Slow Rush, on February 14 via Interscope. Now they have shared a video for the previously shared single "Lost In Yesterday." Terri Timely (the duo of Ian Kibbey and Corey Creasey) directed the clip, which features the band performing at a wedding. Watch it below, followed by the band's upcoming tour dates, with Perfume Genius (aka Mike Hadreas) as the support act.

A previous press release described the song like so: "An examination of time's distorting effect on memories, on 'Lost In Yesterday,' Parker realizes that even the most disdainful times can take on a rosy tinge the further they recede in the rearview. Looking back can be a tough habit to break, but the track's compulsive bassline, sprinkles of electronic stardust and chorus catharsis ensure the focus is firmly on the future."

Parker recorded, produced, and mixed The Slow Rush himself and the album features 12 songs.

A previous press release described the album like this: "The Slow Rush is Parker's deep dive into the oceans of time, conjuring the feeling of a lifetime in a lightning bolt, of major milestones whizzing by while you're looking at your phone, it's a paean to creation and destruction and the unending cycle of life."

The Slow Rush will be available in four different heavyweight double disc vinyl formats: standard black, forest green (limited edition at all retailers), red/blue (indie retail exclusive), and splatter (Tame Impala webstore exclusive).

Tame Impala released two new songs this past spring: "Patience" (which was one of our Songs of the Week) and the house music-infused "Borderline" (which was also one of our Songs of the Week). Tame Impala also performed both songs on Saturday Night Live. It's presumed they will be on the album, although not confirmed. Then when the album was announced, Tame Impala shared another song from it, "It Might Be Time," which was also one of our Songs of the Week (at #8). Then Tame Impala shared another new song from the album, a six-minute slow-burner named "Posthumous Forgiveness" that was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from the album, "Lost In Yesterday," which was also one of our Songs of the Week.

It's been four years since his last album, his excellent third album, Currents (which was #2 on Under the Radar's Top 100 Albums of 2015 list).

Read our 2015 cover story article on Tame Impala's Currents and our bonus digital interview with Parker.

Tame Impala North American Tour Dates:

03/09/20 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego* SOLD OUT

03/10/20 - Inglewood, CA @ The Forum* SOLD OUT

03/11/20 - Inglewood, CA @ The Forum*

03/13/20 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center* SOLD OUT

03/19/20 - Mexico City, MEX @ Foro Sol mce_markernbsp;

03/21/20 - Monterrey, MEX @ Pal Norte mce_markernbsp;

04/18/20 - Brisbane, AUS @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre^

04/20/20 - Sydney, AUS @ Qudos Bank Arena^

04/23/20 - Melbourne, AUS @ Rod Laver Arena^

04/25/20 - Adelaide, AUS @ Adelaide Entertainment Centre^

04/28/20 - Perth, AUS @ RAC Arena^

05/23/20 - London, UK @ All Points East - Victoria Park

05/29/20 - Chicago, IL @ United Center#

05/30/20 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum#

05/31/20 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena#

06/02/20 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena#

06/03/20 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre#

06/05/20 - Randall's Island, NY @ Governors Ball

06/06/20 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena#

06/08/20 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center#

06/09/20 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena#

06/11/20 - Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena#

06/12/20 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center#

06/14/20 - Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

07/17/20 - Minneapolis, MN @ Xcel Energy Center#

07/19/20 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center#

07/20/20 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center#

07/21/20 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center#

07/23/20 - Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center#

07/24/20 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center#

07/25/20 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center#

07/28/20 - Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena#

07/30/20 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center#

08/01/20 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena#

08/03/20 - Portland, OR @ MODA Center#

08/05/20 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena#

08/07/20 - George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre#



* w/ Clairo

$ w/ MGMT

# w/ Perfume Genius

^ w/ Khruangbin

