Friday, February 18th, 2022  
Tame Impala Releases “The Slow Rush” Reissue, Shares New Song “The Boat I Row”

The Slow Rush B-Sides and Remixes Out Now via Interscope; Stream It Here

Feb 18, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Dana Trippe
Today, Tame Impala (aka Kevin Parker) has released The Slow Rush B-Sides and Remixes, a deluxe reissue of his most recent album, 2020’s The Slow Rush. Parker has also shared the B-side “The Boat I Row,” featured on the new reissue. Listen to “The Boat I Row,” along with the full reissue, below.

The reissue’s physical edition, The Slow Rush Deluxe Box Set, will be out on April 8 via Interscope. The box set contains 2 transparent red vinyl LPs, a set of alternate album artworks, a 40-page booklet, and a calendar.

