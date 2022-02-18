Tame Impala Releases “The Slow Rush” Reissue, Shares New Song “The Boat I Row”
The Slow Rush B-Sides and Remixes Out Now via Interscope; Stream It Here
Feb 18, 2022
Photography by Dana Trippe
Today, Tame Impala (aka Kevin Parker) has released The Slow Rush B-Sides and Remixes, a deluxe reissue of his most recent album, 2020’s The Slow Rush. Parker has also shared the B-side “The Boat I Row,” featured on the new reissue. Listen to “The Boat I Row,” along with the full reissue, below.
The reissue’s physical edition, The Slow Rush Deluxe Box Set, will be out on April 8 via Interscope. The box set contains 2 transparent red vinyl LPs, a set of alternate album artworks, a 40-page booklet, and a calendar.
