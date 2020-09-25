News

Tame Impala Share Blood Orange Remix of “Borderline” The Slow Rush Out Now via Interscope

Photography by Neil Krug



Tame Impala (aka Kevin Parker and band) released a new album, The Slow Rush, earlier this year via Interscope (stream it here). Now they have shared a remix of the album’s “Borderline” by Blood Orange (aka Dev Hynes), who slows down the song and stretches it out to over seven minutes long. Hynes took Parker’s vocals and added his own instrumentation, with drumming from Aaron Maine of Porches. Listen to the remix below

Blood Orange’s last album, Negro Swan, came out in 2018 via Domino. In 2019 he released a new mixtape, Angel’s Pulse, also via Domino.

Tame Impala released two new songs in spring 2019: “Patience” (which was one of our Songs of the Week) and the house music-infused “Borderline” (which was also one of our Songs of the Week). Tame Impala also performed both songs on Saturday Night Live. Then when the album was announced, Tame Impala shared another song from it, “It Might Be Time,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week (at #8). Then Tame Impala shared another new song from the album, a six-minute slow-burner named “Posthumous Forgiveness” that was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from the album, “Lost In Yesterday,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared a video for “Lost In Yesterday,” which featured the band performing at a wedding. Then there was a retro video for “Is It True” and the song was remixed by Four Tet. In August Tame Impala did a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR Music, performing three songs remotely. In September Tame Impala performed “Borderline” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

It’s been five years since his last album, his excellent third album, Currents (which was #2 on Under the Radar's Top 100 Albums of 2015 list).

Read our 2015 cover story article on Tame Impala's Currents and our bonus digital interview with Parker.

