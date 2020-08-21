News

All





Tame Impala Share Four Tet Remix of “Is It True” Kieran Hebden Experiments with The Slow Rush Single





Four Tet, the musical moniker of Kieran Hebden, has been working hard this quarantine, first releasing a new album Sixteen Oceans back in March, then remixing Caribou’s track “Never Come Back,” and now, a remix of Tame Impala’s “Is It True,” the latest single from The Slow Rush. Check out the remix below.

A couple weeks ago the retro video for “Is It True” was released and shortly after Kevin Parker released his remix of 070 Shake’s “Guilty Conscience.”

Tame Impala released two new songs in spring 2019: “Patience” (which was one of our Songs of the Week) and the house music-infused “Borderline” (which was also one of our Songs of the Week). Tame Impala also performed both songs on Saturday Night Live. Then when the album was announced, Tame Impala shared another song from it, “It Might Be Time,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week (at #8). Then Tame Impala shared another new song from the album, a six-minute slow-burner named “Posthumous Forgiveness” that was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from the album, “Lost In Yesterday,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared a video for “Lost In Yesterday,” which featured the band performing at a wedding.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.