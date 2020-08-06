News

Tame Impala Share Video for "Is It True" The Slow Rush Out Now via Interscope





Tame Impala (aka Kevin Parker and band) released a new album, The Slow Rush, earlier this year via Interscope (stream it here). Now the band have shared a video for the album’s “Is It True.” It’s labeled as a lyric video, put features Parker on a TV performing the song. Watch it below.

Parker recorded, produced, and mixed The Slow Rush himself. A previous press release described the album like this: “The Slow Rush is Parker’s deep dive into the oceans of time, conjuring the feeling of a lifetime in a lightning bolt, of major milestones whizzing by while you’re looking at your phone, it’s a paean to creation and destruction and the unending cycle of life.”

Tame Impala released two new songs in spring 2019: “Patience” (which was one of our Songs of the Week) and the house music-infused “Borderline” (which was also one of our Songs of the Week). Tame Impala also performed both songs on Saturday Night Live. Then when the album was announced, Tame Impala shared another song from it, “It Might Be Time,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week (at #8). Then Tame Impala shared another new song from the album, a six-minute slow-burner named “Posthumous Forgiveness” that was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from the album, “Lost In Yesterday,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared a video for “Lost In Yesterday,” which featured the band performing at a wedding.

Then the band stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform two songs from the album: “Lost In Yesterday” (on the broadcast show) and “Breathe Deeper” (as a web-exclusive). Then Parker took part in the televised and live-streamed benefit concert in Australia entitled Music From the Home Front that featured various musicians performing from home to pay tribute to Australian healthcare workers on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic, performing The Slow Rush song “On Track.” Then Tame Impala performed the album’s “Is It True” for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

It’s been five years since his last album, his excellent third album, Currents (which was #2 on Under the Radar's Top 100 Albums of 2015 list).

Read our 2015 cover story article on Tame Impala's Currents and our bonus digital interview with Parker.

