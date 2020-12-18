News

Tame Impala Shares a New Music Video for “Breathe Deeper” The Slow Rush Out Now via Interscope





Tame Impala released a new album, The Slow Rush, earlier this year via Interscope. Now the album’s longest track, “Breathe Deeper,” has a new music video, a swirling, psychedelic color rush featuring retro CGI dragonflies directed by Butt Studio. Watch it below.

Tame Impala released two new songs in spring 2019: “Patience” (which was one of our Songs of the Week) and the house music-infused “Borderline” (which was also one of our Songs of the Week). Tame Impala also performed both songs on Saturday Night Live. Then when the album was announced, Tame Impala shared another song from it, “It Might Be Time,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week (at #8). Then Tame Impala shared another new song from the album, a six-minute slow-burner named “Posthumous Forgiveness” that was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from the album, “Lost In Yesterday,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared a video for “Lost In Yesterday,” which featured the band performing at a wedding. Then there was a retro video for “Is It True” and the song was remixed by Four Tet. In August Tame Impala did a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR Music, performing three songs remotely. In September Tame Impala performed “Borderline” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Then the band shared a remix of “Borderline” by Blood Orange.

It’s been five years since his last album, his excellent third album, Currents (which was #2 on Under the Radar's Top 100 Albums of 2015 list).

Read our 2015 cover story article on Tame Impala's Currents and our bonus digital interview with Parker.

