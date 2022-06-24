 Tame Impala Shares Remix of Elvis Presley’s “Edge of Reality” For “Elvis” Film Soundtrack | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, June 24th, 2022  
Subscribe

Tame Impala Shares Remix of Elvis Presley’s “Edge of Reality” For “Elvis” Film Soundtrack

Elvis: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Out Today

Jun 24, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Tame Impala (aka Kevin Parker) has shared a remix of Elvis Presley’s 1970 song “Edge of Reality” for the soundtrack to the new Presley biopic, Elvis, directed by Baz Luhrmann. Both the film and the soundtrack have been released today. Listen to the remix and stream the soundtrack below.

Tame Impala recently shared a collaboration with Diana Ross on the song “Turn Up the Sunshine,” which will be featured on the soundtrack to the upcoming Minions film. It was one of our Songs of the Week.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent