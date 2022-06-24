News

Tame Impala Shares Remix of Elvis Presley’s “Edge of Reality” For “Elvis” Film Soundtrack Elvis: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Out Today





Tame Impala (aka Kevin Parker) has shared a remix of Elvis Presley’s 1970 song “Edge of Reality” for the soundtrack to the new Presley biopic, Elvis, directed by Baz Luhrmann. Both the film and the soundtrack have been released today. Listen to the remix and stream the soundtrack below.

Tame Impala recently shared a collaboration with Diana Ross on the song “Turn Up the Sunshine,” which will be featured on the soundtrack to the upcoming Minions film. It was one of our Songs of the Week.

