Tank and the Bangas Announce New Album, Share Video for New Single “No ID” Red Balloon Due Out May 13 via Verve Forecast

Photography by Jeremy Tauriac



New Orleans’ Tank and the Bangas have announced the release of their third album, Red Balloon, which will be out on May 13 via Verve Forecast. They have also shared a video for a new album single, “No ID.” View the Phillip Youmans-directed video below along with the album’s tracklist/cover art.

“This has been one of the best attempts thus far at capturing what happens when we’re all playing at the same time,” state the band in a press release. “Red Balloon is coming straight for your heart and your neck. It’s going to make you bop and think and love, hopefully, and even love people that look different.”

Red Balloon was recorded at Bangaville Studios in New Orleans and Revival Studios in Los Angeles. It features musical contributions from Alex Isley, Masego, Questlove, Lalah Hathaway, Big Freedia, Jacob Collier, Trombone Shorty, Jamison Ross, The Hamiltones, Georgia Anne Muldrow and Wayne Brady.

Red Balloon Tracklist:

1. Intro (featuring Wayne Brady)

2. Mr. Bluebell

3. Anxiety

4. Oak Tree

5. Communion In My Cup (featuring The Hamiltones)

6. Who’s In Charge

7. Why Try

8. No ID

9. Black Folk (featuring Alex Isley and Masego)

10. Café Du Monde (featuring Jamison Ross and Trombone Shorty)

11. Easy Goes It (featuring Lalah Hathaway)

12. Stolen Fruit

13. Big (featuring Big Freedia)

14. Heavy

15. Jellyfish

16. Where Do We Go (featuring Lalah Hathaway and Jacob Collier)

