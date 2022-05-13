News

Tank and the Bangas Share “Communion In My Cup” Video (+Stream the Album and Read Our Interview) Red Balloon Due Today via Verve Forecast

Photography by Jeremy Tauriac



New Orleans’ Tank and the Bangas have shared a video for their new song “Communion In My Cup,” from their new album, Red Balloon, which is out today via Verve Forecast. View the video and stream the album below. Read our new interview with the band here.

Upon announcement of the new album in January, the group shared the song “No ID.” They later shared the songs “Black Folk” and “Stolen Fruit,” the latter of which was one of our Songs of the Week. In March, they shared the Questlove collaboration “Why Try.” Two weeks ago, they shared the song “Oak Tree.”

Tank and the Bangas 2022 Tour Dates:

June 10—Hampton Beach, NH—Hampton Beach Casino†

June 11—Boston, MA—Leader Bank Pavilion†

June 13—New York, NY—Central Park Summerstage†

June 14—Buffalo, NY—Artpark†

June 15—Toronto, CA—Massey Hall†

June 17—Providence, RI—Bold Point Park†

June 18—Vienna, VA—Wolftrap†

June 21—Cary, NC—Koka Booth Amphitheatre†

June 22—Atlanta, GA—Chastain Park†

June 24—Grand Rapids, MI—Meijer Gardens†

June 25—Detroit, M—Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre†

June 26—Chicago, IL—Ravinia†

June 28—Denver, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre†

June 29—Salt Lake City, MO—Red Butte Gardens†

July 1—Missoula, MT—Kettlehouse Amphitheater†

July 2—Seattle, WA—Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery†

July 3—Troutdale, OR—McMenamins Edgefield †

August 10—Los Angeles, CA—Hollywood Bowl†

August 11—Saratoga, CA—Mountain Winery†

August 12—Saratoga, CA—Mountain Winery†

August 13—Santa Barbara, CA—Santa Barbara Bowl†

August 14—San Diego, CA—Rady Shell†

*w/ Big Freedia

†w/ Trombone Shorty

