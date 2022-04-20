News

Tank and the Bangas Share New Single “Oak Tree” Red Balloon Due Out May 13 via Verve Forecast

Photography by Jeremy Tauriac



New Orleans’ Tank and the Bangas have shared a new single, “Oak Tree.” It is the latest release from the group’s forthcoming album Red Balloon, which will be out on May 13 via Verve Forecast. Listen below.

Upon announcement of the new album in January, the group shared the song “No ID.” They later shared the songs “Black Folk” and “Stolen Fruit,” the latter of which was one of our Songs of the Week. In March, they shared the Questlove collaboration “Why Try.”

