Tank and the Bangas Share New Single “Oak Tree”
Red Balloon Due Out May 13 via Verve Forecast
Apr 20, 2022
Photography by Jeremy Tauriac
New Orleans’ Tank and the Bangas have shared a new single, “Oak Tree.” It is the latest release from the group’s forthcoming album Red Balloon, which will be out on May 13 via Verve Forecast. Listen below.
Upon announcement of the new album in January, the group shared the song “No ID.” They later shared the songs “Black Folk” and “Stolen Fruit,” the latter of which was one of our Songs of the Week. In March, they shared the Questlove collaboration “Why Try.”
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- (watch my moves) (Review) — Kurt Vile
- S. Carey on Fatherhood and His New Album “Break Me Open” (Interview) — S. Carey
- Psychedelic Porn Crumpets Share Video for New Song “Acid Dent” (News) — Psychedelic Porn Crumpets
- Art Moore (Boy Scouts’ Taylor Vick + Ezra Furman Band Members) Share Debut Single “Snowy” (News) — Art Moore, Boy Scouts, Ezra Furman
- Viagra Boys Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Single “Ain’t No Thief” (News) — Viagra Boys
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.