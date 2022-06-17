 Tank and the Bangas Share New Song “There Goes the Neighborhood” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, June 17th, 2022  
Tank and the Bangas Share New Song “There Goes the Neighborhood”

Red Balloon Out Now via Verve Forecast

Jun 17, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Jeremy Tauriac
New Orleans’ Tank and the Bangas have shared a new song, “There Goes the Neighborhood.” It is out now via Verve Forecast. Listen below.

In a press release, Tarriona “Tank” Ball states: “‘There Goes The Neighborhood’ is a poetic and clear cut way we look at the ripping of historical neighborhoods of Black and Brown people of New Orleans and around the world. We hope to shed light not only on the conditions they endure because they are there, but the changes that happen when they leave.”

Last month, Tank and the Bangas released their latest album, Red Balloon. Read our new interview with the band on the album here.

