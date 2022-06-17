News

All





Tank and the Bangas Share New Song “There Goes the Neighborhood” Red Balloon Out Now via Verve Forecast

Photography by Jeremy Tauriac



New Orleans’ Tank and the Bangas have shared a new song, “There Goes the Neighborhood.” It is out now via Verve Forecast. Listen below.

In a press release, Tarriona “Tank” Ball states: “‘There Goes The Neighborhood’ is a poetic and clear cut way we look at the ripping of historical neighborhoods of Black and Brown people of New Orleans and around the world. We hope to shed light not only on the conditions they endure because they are there, but the changes that happen when they leave.”

Last month, Tank and the Bangas released their latest album, Red Balloon. Read our new interview with the band on the album here.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.