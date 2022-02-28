 Tank and the Bangas Share Two New Songs “Stolen Fruit” and “Black Folk” (feat. Alex Isley & Masego) | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, February 28th, 2022  
Tank and the Bangas Share Two New Songs “Stolen Fruit” and “Black Folk” (feat. Alex Isley & Masego)

Red Balloon Due Out May 13 via Verve Forecast

Feb 28, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Jeremy Tauriac
New Orleans’ Tank and the Bangas have shared videos for two new songs: “Stolen Fruit” and “Black Folk,” the latter of which features Alex Isley and Masego. They are the latest releases from the group’s forthcoming album Red Balloon, which will be out on May 13 via Verve Forecast. View below.

In a press release, frontwoman Tarriona “Tank” Ball states: “‘Stolen Fruit’ is basically about the slave trade. There’s ‘Strange Fruit,’ and I call this one ‘Stolen Fruit,’ because not only were the fruit strange, but they were also stolen. They weren’t from here.”

She adds: “‘Black Folk’ is about my love for Black people—everything that they are, everything that they do, their hair, the little girls, Jazzfest. All the beautiful things about us and the things that we like to cover up with pain, laughter, food and music, the family secrets, all of it.”

Upon announcement of the new album last month, the group shared the song “No ID.”

