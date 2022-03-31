 Tank and the Bangas Share Video for New Single “Why Try” Featuring Questlove | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, March 31st, 2022  
Subscribe

Tank and the Bangas Share Video for New Single “Why Try” Featuring Questlove

Red Balloon Due Out May 13 via Verve Forecast

Mar 31, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Jeremy Tauriac
Bookmark and Share


New Orleans’ Tank and the Bangas have shared a video for their new single, the Questlove collaboration “Why Try.” It is the latest release from the group’s forthcoming album Red Balloon, which will be out on May 13 via Verve Forecast. View below.

In a press release, frontwoman Tarriona “Tank” Ball states: “A lot of women forget that power comes from vulnerability and being very completely honest with your partner instead of putting on a front. On ‘Why Try,’ we have a vulnerable woman who isn’t afraid to say, ‘I like you and you’re not giving me the same energy back. I know you like me, too.’”

Upon announcement of the new album in January, the group shared the song “No ID.” They later shared the songs “Black Folk” and “Stolen Fruit,” the latter of which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent