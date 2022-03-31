News

All





Tank and the Bangas Share Video for New Single “Why Try” Featuring Questlove Red Balloon Due Out May 13 via Verve Forecast

Photography by Jeremy Tauriac



New Orleans’ Tank and the Bangas have shared a video for their new single, the Questlove collaboration “Why Try.” It is the latest release from the group’s forthcoming album Red Balloon, which will be out on May 13 via Verve Forecast. View below.

In a press release, frontwoman Tarriona “Tank” Ball states: “A lot of women forget that power comes from vulnerability and being very completely honest with your partner instead of putting on a front. On ‘Why Try,’ we have a vulnerable woman who isn’t afraid to say, ‘I like you and you’re not giving me the same energy back. I know you like me, too.’”

Upon announcement of the new album in January, the group shared the song “No ID.” They later shared the songs “Black Folk” and “Stolen Fruit,” the latter of which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.