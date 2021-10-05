Tasha Shares New Single “Sorry’s Not Enough”
Tell Me What You Miss the Most Due Out November 5 via Father/Daughter
Oct 05, 2021
Photography by Alexa Viscius
Chicago-based artist Tasha has shared a new single titled “Sorry’s Not Enough.” It is the latest offering from her forthcoming sophomore studio album, Tell Me What You Miss the Most, which will be out on November 5 via Father/Daughter. Listen below.
Tasha states in a press release: “‘Sorry’s Not Enough’ is a song about confronting your mistakes, and learning to love yourself through hurt and doubt. So many of my songs have relished in joy healing, so I enjoyed exploring darker feelings here, and finding new roads to go down musically that were grittier than I was used to. Through the tension and pain comes a great relief.”
Upon the album’s announcement last month, Tasha released the song “Perfect Wife.” Her previous album, Alone at Last, came out in 2018.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Mitski Shares Dramatic Video for New Song “Working for the Knife” and Announces New Tour Dates (News) — Mitski
- Titane (Review) —
- Lunar Vacation Debuts New Single “Where Is Everyone?” (News) — Lunar Vacation
- Magdalena Bay Share Trippy Video for New Song “Hysterical Us” (News) — Magdalena Bay
- Silverbacks Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Archive Material” (News) — Silverbacks
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.