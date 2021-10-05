 Tasha Shares New Single “Sorry’s Not Enough” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tasha Shares New Single “Sorry’s Not Enough”

Tell Me What You Miss the Most Due Out November 5 via Father/Daughter

Oct 05, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Alexa Viscius
Chicago-based artist Tasha has shared a new single titled “Sorry’s Not Enough.” It is the latest offering from her forthcoming sophomore studio album, Tell Me What You Miss the Most, which will be out on November 5 via Father/Daughter. Listen below.

Tasha states in a press release: “‘Sorry’s Not Enough’ is a song about confronting your mistakes, and learning to love yourself through hurt and doubt. So many of my songs have relished in joy healing, so I enjoyed exploring darker feelings here, and finding new roads to go down musically that were grittier than I was used to. Through the tension and pain comes a great relief.”

Upon the album’s announcement last month, Tasha released the song “Perfect Wife.” Her previous album, Alone at Last, came out in 2018.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

