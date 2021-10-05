News

Tasha Shares New Single “Sorry’s Not Enough” Tell Me What You Miss the Most Due Out November 5 via Father/Daughter

Photography by Alexa Viscius



Chicago-based artist Tasha has shared a new single titled “Sorry’s Not Enough.” It is the latest offering from her forthcoming sophomore studio album, Tell Me What You Miss the Most, which will be out on November 5 via Father/Daughter. Listen below.

Tasha states in a press release: “‘Sorry’s Not Enough’ is a song about confronting your mistakes, and learning to love yourself through hurt and doubt. So many of my songs have relished in joy healing, so I enjoyed exploring darker feelings here, and finding new roads to go down musically that were grittier than I was used to. Through the tension and pain comes a great relief.”

Upon the album’s announcement last month, Tasha released the song “Perfect Wife.” Her previous album, Alone at Last, came out in 2018.

