News

All





Taylor Hawkins, Drummer for Foo Fighters, Has Died He Was 50

Photography by Andreas Neumann



Taylor Hawkins, the long-time drummer for Foo Fighters, has died. He was 50. The band has issued a statement regarding his passing.

Here is the statement: “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

No cause of death has been given. The band were on a South American tour, in Bogotá, Colombia.

Hawkins joined Foo Fighters in 1997, after the release of the band’s second album, The Colour and the Shape, after original drummer William Goldsmith left the band. Hawkins first appeared on 1999’s There Is Nothing Left to Lose and has been with the band ever since, including 2021’s Medicine at Midnight. He’s also released three albums with Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders, most recently 2019’s Get the Money. Prior to joining Foo Fighters, Hawkins was Alanis Morissette’s drummer.

Hawkins is survived by his wife and three children.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.