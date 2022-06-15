News

Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Lineup Announced: Liam Gallagher, Supergrass, and More Also Joshua Homme, Brian May, Mark Ronson, and More





The first wave of performers for the forthcoming Taylor Hawkins tribute concert put on by Foo Fighters has been announced. It includes Liam Gallagher, Supergrass, Joshua Homme, Brian May, Mark Ronson, Jane’s Addiction’s Chris Chaney, Wolfgang Van Halen, and more. The concert will take place on September 3 at Wembley Stadium in London, and will eventually be followed by a second tribute concert on September 27 at Kia Forum in L.A.

The L.A. concert will feature performances by Miley Cyrus, Mark Ronson, Alanis Morissette, Roger Taylor, Pat Wilson, and more. View the poster below.

Hawkins passed away at the age of 50 while the band were on a South American tour in Bogotá, Colombia. He joined Foo Fighters in 1997, after the release of the band’s second album, The Colour and the Shape.

